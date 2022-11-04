GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Alex Wennberg, Kraken: The center scored twice.
2. Martin Jones, Kraken: The goalie handed the Wild their first shutout of the season.
3. Daniel Sprong, Kraken: The winger assisted on two goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Wild players who skated over 20 minutes of ice time with the team dressing only 11 forwards (Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov).
3 Goals by Seattle on 11 shots and four off 16.
22 Shots by the Wild, a season low.
