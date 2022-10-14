Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers: The winger had a goal and assisted on three others.

2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice.

3. Adam Fox, Rangers: The defenseman tallied a goal and added an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals by the Wild during a 5-on-3 power play for 1 minute, 22 seconds.

2 Goals by Boldy in 1:02 in the third period.

11 Saves by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin vs. the Wild power play.