GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers: The winger had a goal and assisted on three others.
2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice.
3. Adam Fox, Rangers: The defenseman tallied a goal and added an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals by the Wild during a 5-on-3 power play for 1 minute, 22 seconds.
2 Goals by Boldy in 1:02 in the third period.
11 Saves by Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin vs. the Wild power play.
More From Sports
Sports
Hornqvist, Bobrovsky lead Panthers to 3-1 win over Islanders
Patric Hornqvist scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots and Florida beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Thursday night to give Paul Maurice a win in his first game as Panthers coach.
Nfl
Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7
Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night.
Sports
Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas claiming he pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago.
Sports
Marchment scores 2, Stars beat Predators 4-1
Mason Marchment scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 30 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Richard's 6 TDs leads N.C. Central over Morgan State 59-20
Davius Richard accounted for six touchdowns to lead North Carolina Central to a 59-20 victory over Morgan State on Thursday night.