GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender was locked in, posting 27 saves.
2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The forward scored his first goal of the season, the game-winner, and had an assist.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger also turned in a two-point performance.
By the numbers
5 Points banked by the Wild three games into this five-game road trip.
17 Shots for the Wild in the second period, compared to nine for the Senators.
25 Blocked shots by the Wild, a season high.
