GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger picked up two assists, including on the go-ahead tally from Sam Steel.
2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored the game-tying goal shorthanded.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger assisted on the game-winner and added a goal of his own.
By the numbers
5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.
7 Shorthanded goals for the Wild, which is tied for the second most in the NHL.
20 Shots by the Islanders, the second fewest given up by the Wild this season.
