GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger picked up two assists, including on the go-ahead tally from Sam Steel.

2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center scored the game-tying goal shorthanded.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger assisted on the game-winner and added a goal of his own.

By the numbers

5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.

7 Shorthanded goals for the Wild, which is tied for the second most in the NHL.

20 Shots by the Islanders, the second fewest given up by the Wild this season.