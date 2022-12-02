GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a goal and two assists to extend his career-long point and assist streaks.
2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored and chipped in an assist.
3. Sam Steel, Wild: The center tallied the game-winning goal in the third period.
By the numbers
7 Consecutive wins by the Wild vs. Edmonton.
17 Points by Kaprizov during his career-best 10-game point streak.
18 Saves by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who passed Tony Esposito for the fourth-most stops in NHL history (24,771).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Boone scores 17, Pacific knocks off UC Davis 74-72
Keylan Boone's 17 points off of the bench helped lead Pacific (CA) to a 74-72 victory over UC Davis on Thursday night.
Sports
Stars' Robertson has hat trick, extends points streak to 17
Jason Robertson seemed to be downplaying his latest hat trick and the 17-game points streak he is on for the Dallas Stars, insisting several times that he is just playing hockey.
Sports
Josh Allen throws for 2 TDs, Bills beat Patriots 24-10
The Buffalo Bills had done everything this season, except earn a victory in their division.
Vikings
Mark Craig's Week 13 NFL picks against the spread. Packers get KO'd?
The could be the weekend when the NFC North title is clinched — and another NFC team passes yet another as the all-time winningest team in NFL history. So much drama!
Vikings
Jets scouting report: Shakeup at QB complements stout defense
In his second season, coach Robert Saleh has transformed the Jets defense while buoying the offense with a quarterback switch.