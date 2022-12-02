Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a goal and two assists to extend his career-long point and assist streaks.

2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored and chipped in an assist.

3. Sam Steel, Wild: The center tallied the game-winning goal in the third period.

By the numbers

7 Consecutive wins by the Wild vs. Edmonton.

17 Points by Kaprizov during his career-best 10-game point streak.

18 Saves by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who passed Tony Esposito for the fourth-most stops in NHL history (24,771).