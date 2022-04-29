GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal in overtime, his 106th point.
2. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center had a goal and assist.
3. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie turned aside 31 shots while extending his point streak to a franchise record 15 games.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Victories by Talbot over his past 16 starts.
27 Hits by the Wild after the team had just seven in a 5-3 loss to Arizona on Tuesday.
30 Wins by the Wild at Xcel Energy Center this season, a franchise record.
