GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Luis Robert, White Sox
Outfielder smashed a grand slam into the upper deck to put the game out of reach early.
BY THE NUMBERS
118 Pitches thrown by White Sox starter Johnny Cueto, the most by any pitcher at Target Field in nearly four years.
12 Consecutive games with a strikeout by Byron Buxton, the longest streak by any Twin in 2022.
2 Grand slams by the White Sox in Target Field history; the other was by Danny Mendick on May 17, 2021.
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Gardner powers Sky to 80-68 victory over Sparks
Rookie Rebekah Gardner came off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds to lift the Chicago Sky to an 80-68 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.
Sports
Votto delivers, Reds surprise Yanks 7-6 in 10 to win series
Raise your hand if you saw that coming from the Cincinnati Reds.
Wolves
Veteran guard Austin Rivers agrees to one-year deal with Timberwolves
Austin Rivers, 29, will be entering his 11th season on his seventh different team.
Sports
Mariners rally past Rangers 6-5 for 11th consecutive victory
Ty France hit a two-run single in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit and beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 11 games.
Twins
Twins throttled by White Sox in series opener
Sonny Gray gave up a grand slam to Luis Robert in the fourth inning, and the onslaught was on.