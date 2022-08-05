GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Career 1-for-20 at Target Field until crushing a double and a three-run homer
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Games in which Emilio Pagan has given up a home run in 2022, more than any MLB reliever
44 RBI in 68 career games by Jose Miranda, who drove in 2 despite going 0-for-2 Thursday
39,030 Attendance at Target Field, roughly one-third of whom arrived mid-game for a postgame Cole Swindell concert
