GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Career 1-for-20 at Target Field until crushing a double and a three-run homer

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Games in which Emilio Pagan has given up a home run in 2022, more than any MLB reliever

44 RBI in 68 career games by Jose Miranda, who drove in 2 despite going 0-for-2 Thursday

39,030 Attendance at Target Field, roughly one-third of whom arrived mid-game for a postgame Cole Swindell concert