Impact player

Carlos Correa, Twins

Hit a home run in the first inning and walked twice to continue a solid stretch at the plate of late.

By the numbers

21 Home runs for Correa this year, coming on Roberto Clemente Day, when he was wearing the fellow Puerto Rican's No. 21 instead of his usual No. 4.

12-for-38 Nick Gordon's numbers at the plate in his past 10 games.