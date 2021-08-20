IMPACT PLAYER
Kyle Higashioka, Yankees
Doubled home New York's first run, then smacked a two-out, two-run home run to extend the Yankees' lead to six runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
.175 Josh Donaldson's career batting average at Yankee Stadium (22-126), his worst by far in any AL park.
965 Career strikeouts by Miguel Sano, tying him with Kirby Puckett for fourth most in Twins history.
1 Career home runs by the Twins' Jake Cave against the Yankees — the team that drafted him in 2011 —hit in the sixth inning Thursday.
UP NEXT
Twins rookie Charlie Barnes faces Nestor Cortes in a battle of lefthanders at Yankee Stadium.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Featured Columns Brooks: Jennifer Carnahan wants you to remember the real victim here: Jennifer Carnahan
More from Star Tribune
Featured Columns Brooks: Jennifer Carnahan wants you to remember the real victim here: Jennifer Carnahan
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Votto blasts 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Marlins 6-1
Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Jets' defense loses Lawson, Lewis to season-ending injuries
New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in practice Thursday, a devastating loss for a team seeking to turn the corner under new coach Robert Saleh.
Lynx
Reeve complains about free throw disparity, Lynx lose second straight to Sun
Connecticut went to the line 25 times, Minnesota 10, and the Lynx coach called the difference "unacceptable."
Twins
Even new pitchers can't help Twins figure out Yankees in New York
Manager Rocco Baldelli tried to piece together nine innings against baseball's hottest team with nomads and journeymen.
Sports
Newton, Jones star at QB for Patriots in 35-0 rout of Eagles
Cam Newton passed for 103 yards and a touchdown, Mac Jones threw for 146 yards and the New England Patriots routed the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 on Thursday night.