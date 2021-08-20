IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Higashioka, Yankees

Doubled home New York's first run, then smacked a two-out, two-run home run to extend the Yankees' lead to six runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

.175 Josh Donaldson's career batting average at Yankee Stadium (22-126), his worst by far in any AL park.

965 Career strikeouts by Miguel Sano, tying him with Kirby Puckett for fourth most in Twins history.

1 Career home runs by the Twins' Jake Cave against the Yankees — the team that drafted him in 2011 —hit in the sixth inning Thursday.

UP NEXT

Twins rookie Charlie Barnes faces Nestor Cortes in a battle of lefthanders at Yankee Stadium.

PHIL MILLER