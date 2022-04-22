Thursday's Twins-Kansas City game recap

Impact player

Nick Gordon, Twins

The 26-year-old center fielder made a game-saving play in the fourth inning. Andrew Benintendi hit a triple off starter Joe Ryan, and tried to score on Salvador Perez's sacrifice fly. But Gordon caught that out and then made the long throw home, that bounced perfectly into catcher Ryan Jeffers' mitt for the tag and double play.

By the numbers

40 MLB games Gordon has played at center field between 2021 and 2022. He has also played left field, shortstop, second base, third base and right field.

2 Career starts as designated hitter for Byron Buxton, which both happened this season.

16 Strikeouts for Joe Ryan so far this season — including five on Thursday, Earth Day eve — which will all turn into newly planted trees as part of the Players for the Planet initiative.

Up next

Twins RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.27 ERA) takes on White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.00 ERA) at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Target Field.