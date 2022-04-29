IMPACT PLAYER
Gilberto Celestino, Twins
Drove in his first run of the season, collected the first two-hit game of his career, and made a sliding catch on the warning track.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive games scoring five or more runs, the Twins' longest such streak since Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019
.429 Trevor Larnach's batting average against lefthanded pitching, after a two-hit Thursday
2 Sacrifice bunts credited to the Twins, their first of 2021 and the first time with that many since Aug. 31, 2018
Twins
Correa busts out of slump as Twins post seventh straight win
The shortstop smacked a bases-loaded double and had his first three-hit game as a Twin in the team's second straight series sweep.