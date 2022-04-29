IMPACT PLAYER

Gilberto Celestino, Twins

Drove in his first run of the season, collected the first two-hit game of his career, and made a sliding catch on the warning track.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Consecutive games scoring five or more runs, the Twins' longest such streak since Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019

.429 Trevor Larnach's batting average against lefthanded pitching, after a two-hit Thursday

2 Sacrifice bunts credited to the Twins, their first of 2021 and the first time with that many since Aug. 31, 2018