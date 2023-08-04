Impact player
Sonny Gray, Twins
The three-time All-Star pitched seven innings to match his longest start of the season and snapped a 15-start winless streak. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
By the numbers
1 Three-ball counts Sonny Gray faced against his 26 batters. He completed his seven innings in 77 pitches.
15 Most pitches Gray threw in any inning.
10 Number of games in Ryan Jeffers' hitting streak. He's batting .382 during that span.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Canterbury Park results for Thursday, Aug. 3
CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,460.4 • Freebritney (H. Hernandez) 4.40 3.20 —1 • O'Babe…
Sports
Stanton and McKinney hit homers, Volpe delivers tiebreaking RBI single as Yankees top Astros
Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning, helping the New York Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night in a rematch of last season's American League Championship Series.
Sports
Diana Taurasi hits 10,000 points for another milestone in her standout career
Diana Taurasi is an icon in the world of hoops, and the perennial All-Star known as the ''White Mamba'' added another milestone to her illustrious WNBA career on Thursday night.
Sports
Taylor, Jeffers, Gray lead Twins to 5-3 win over Cardinals
Michael A. Taylor and Ryan Jeffers each hit a two-run homer, and the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Thursday night.
Sports
Taurasi becomes first player in WNBA history with 10,000 points
Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like it has so many other times during her career.