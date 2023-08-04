Impact player

Sonny Gray, Twins

The three-time All-Star pitched seven innings to match his longest start of the season and snapped a 15-start winless streak. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.

By the numbers

1 Three-ball counts Sonny Gray faced against his 26 batters. He completed his seven innings in 77 pitches.

15 Most pitches Gray threw in any inning.

10 Number of games in Ryan Jeffers' hitting streak. He's batting .382 during that span.