IMPACT PLAYER: Jarren Duran, Red Sox
The outfielder capped Boston's six-run third with a two-run double off the center field wall, and added a sacrifice fly.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Players in the two starting lineups who entered with batting averages of .200 or lower; all nine collected at least one hit.
35 Runs scored by the Twins on their seven-game New York-Boston road trip, compared with 33 runs given up.
1 Home run by Willi Castro, the third Twin in five seasons to homer and pitch in the same game, joining Willians Astudillo (2021) and Chris Gimenez (2018).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Talor Gooch leads after 1st round of LIV Golf in Australia
Talor Gooch upstaged the more-fancied names on the LIV Golf tour by shooting a 10-under 62 Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the inaugural Australian tournament at The Grange.
Sports
Germany sets up panel to review 1972 Munich Olympic attack
The German government said Friday it has set up an international commission of experts to review the events surrounding the 1972 attack on the Munich Olympics, a panel that was part of an agreement reached last year with relatives of the 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian militants.
Sports
Red Sox visit the Brewers to open 3-game series
Boston Red Sox (10-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-5, first in the NL Central)
Sports
Twins host the Nationals to open 3-game series
Washington Nationals (5-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-8, first in the AL Central)
Sports
Stone scores twice to lift Golden Knights past Jets 5-2
In the three months Mark Stone was out of the lineup, the Golden Knights not only missed his playmaking ability, Vegas also didn't have his boisterous goal celebrations that fired up the team and the home crowd.