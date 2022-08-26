GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Trey Mancini, Astros
His third homer vs. Twins this year, but first for Astros, staked Houston to 4-1 lead
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Teams which have swept six or more games against the Twins in a single year
6.35 Chris Archer's ERA in his last eight starts, all of which the Twins lost
1 Inning, of 54 played between Astros and Twins in 2022, which ended with Twins in lead
