IMPACT PLAYER
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
Mitchell caught fire early and had 17 points in the first quarter on his way to 36 for the night.
BY THE NUMBERS
25 Points off turnovers for the Jazz.
48 Paint points for the Jazz.
32 Utah's largest lead after leading by only as many as 10 in the first half.
