IMPACT PLAYER
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Big game, big crowd, big night. He had 33 points, a career-high 14 rebounds. A theatric stare-down with Jimmy Butler. All in all, a good night.
BY THE NUMBERS
52-40 — Rebounding edge by the Wolves.
5 — Consecutive wins, for the first time since 2018.
25 — Fast-break points for the Wolves.
