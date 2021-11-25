IMPACT PLAYER

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Big game, big crowd, big night. He had 33 points, a career-high 14 rebounds. A theatric stare-down with Jimmy Butler. All in all, a good night.

BY THE NUMBERS

52-40 — Rebounding edge by the Wolves.

5 — Consecutive wins, for the first time since 2018.

25 — Fast-break points for the Wolves.