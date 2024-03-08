THURSDAY
basketball • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • first round
• Belle Plaine 71, Le Sueur-Henderson 67
• Glencoe-SL 68, Minn. Valley Luth. 67
• Lake Crystal-WM 73, Maple River 61
• Waseca 74, Janesville-W-P 52
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Paynesville 44
• Jackson Co. Central 94, Pipestone 80
• Morris/C-A 65, Montevideo 63
• Redwood Valley 93, Luverne 66
Section 4 • second round
• Concordia Academy 102, TCA/GR 84
• Nova Classical 83, Mounds Park Acad. 77
• St. Croix Prep 83, Math & Science 72
• St. Paul Humboldt 78, LILA 50
Section 5 • second round
• Blake 91, Hiawatha Coll. 65
• Jordan 83, Brooklyn Center 65
• Rockford 62, Dassel-Cokato 52
Section 6 • first round
• Albany 85, Pine City 48
• Annandale 89, Rush City 34
• Foley 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 55
• Legacy Christian 81, Royalton 57
• Melrose 92, Mora 64
• Osakis 65, Holdingford 53
• Sauk Centre 66, Milaca 38
• Spectrum 74, Kimball 34
Section 8 • first round
• Barnesville 74, Menahga 46
• Dilworth-G-F 62, Warroad 39
• East Grand Forks 88, Crookston 52
• Hawley 92, Roseau 75
• Perham 68, Thief River Falls 50
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Gibbon-F-W 65, Sleepy Eye 62
• Lester Prairie 82, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 74
• Mt. Lake/Comfrey 72, Mankato Loyola 62
• Springfield 98, Alden-Conger 61
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Central Minn. Chr. 64, MACCRAY 51
• Hills-BC 50, Murray Co. Central 39
• Minneota 61, Dawson-Boyd 57, OT
• Russell-T-R 74, SW Minn. Chr. 62
Section 4 • second round
• Higher Ground 92, United Christian 86
• Liberty Classical 86, Parnassus Prep 72
• New Life Academy 91, Exploration 44
• Trinity 81, Hope Academy 51
Section 5 • first round
• Braham 69, Swanville 63
• Browerville 84, Pine River-Backus 49
• East Central 92, St John's 28
• Nevis 99, Long Prairie-GE 35
• PACT 83, Ogilvie 51
• Upsala 76, Mille Lacs 41
• Verndale 72, Bertha-Hewitt 64
• Walker-H-A 71, Sebeka 55
Section 6 • first round
• Ada-Borup 71, Battle Lake 50
• Belgrade-B-E 77, Benson 61
• Border West 57, Hancock 47
• Brandon-Evansville 50, Ashby 42
• Henning 82, Frazee 53
• Hillcrest Lutheran 70, Rothsay 47
• Park Christian 71, NCE/U-H 65
• West Central 74, Breckenridge 40
Section 7 • first round
• Carlton/Wrenshall 85, South Ridge 55
• Cherry 107, Nashwauk-Keewatin 52
• Cromwell-Wright 69, Cook County 49
• Deer River 75, Littlefork-BF 41
• Fond du Lac Ojibwe 84, Northland 66
• Hill City 77, McGregor 75
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Ely 53
• North Woods 79, Chisholm 57
Section 8 • first round
• Cass Lake-Bena 115, Kelliher-Northome 68
• Fertile-Beltrami 59, Stephen-Argyle 44
• Mahnomen-Waubun 64, Fosston 43
• Red Lake 105, Bagley 66
• Red Lake Co. Cent. 65, Kittson Co. Cent. 51
• Sacred Heart 57, Northern Freeze 56
• Warren-A-O 71, Goodridge/G-G 61
• Win-E-Mac 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 57
basketball • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • championship
• Rosemount 71, Eastview 48
Section 4 • championship
• White Bear Lake 56, East Ridge 48
Section 5 • championship
• Maple Grove 80, Mounds View 48
Section 6 • championship
• Hopkins 78, Wayzata 62
Section 7 • championship
• Andover 90, Anoka 77
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • championship
• St. Peter 58, Marshall 51
Section 3 • championship
• Mpls. Roosevelt 50, St. Paul Como Park 49
Section 4 • championship
• DeLaSalle 75, Mahtomedi 62
Section 5 • championship
• Totino-Grace 60, Monticello 59
Section 6 • championship
• Benilde-St. Marg. 83, Delano 64
Section 7 • championship
• Rock Ridge 58, Cloquet 41
Section 8 • championship
• Alexandria 73, Fergus Falls 29
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Roch. Lourdes 50, Winona Cotter 33
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Goodhue 78, Hayfield 49
hockey • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• Chanhassen 7, Rochester Century/John Marshall 0
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Centennial 3, 2 OT
• Edina 6, Elk River/Zimmerman 2
• Grand Rapids 2, White Bear Lake 1
CLASS 1A
Consolation semifinals
• Northfield 4, New Ulm 3
• Orono 8, Alexandria 1