THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 30, Wayzata 18
• Centennial 9, Rosemount 0
• Eden Prairie 29, Woodbury 7
• Farmington 34, Coon Rapids 33, OT
• Forest Lake 36, Roseville 0
• Lakeville North 56, Burnsville 7
• Lakeville South 48, Champlin Park 19
• Maple Grove 27, Minnetonka 13
• Prior Lake 39, Buffalo 6
• Rochester Mayo 42, East Ridge 36
• Shakopee 56, Blaine 52
• Stillwater 58, Park of C.G. 20
• White Bear Lake 28, Osseo 21
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 8 • championship
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Sartell 1
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• Pine Island/Z-M 2, Tri-City United 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 8 • championship
• Alexandria 3, St. Cloud Tech 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• Pine Island/Z-M 4, Stewartville 0
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-11, 25-21, 25-10
CLASS 2A
Section 2 first round
• Blue Earth Area def. St. Clair, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21
• Norwood YA def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9
CLASS 1A
Section 2 first round
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Lester Prairie, 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-5
• Springfield def. Mt. Lake/Comfrey, 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 25-14
MINNESOTA
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Mille Lacs, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Osakis, 26-24, 15-6
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-12
• Breckenridge def. Lake of the Woods, 25-12, 25-19
• Breckenridge def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-13
• Detroit Lakes def. Park Rapids, 21-25, 25-10, 15-5
• Detroit Lakes def. Pelican Rapids, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8
• Detroit Lakes def. Win-E-Mac, 25-11, 25-12
• Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-20, 25-10
• Fergus Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-13, 25-16
• Hawley def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 26-24, 25-23
• Hawley def. Minnewaska, 25-22, 25-19
• Hawley def. Pequot Lakes, 25-22, 24-26, 16-14
• Hawley def. Sauk Centre, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 27-25, 25-18
• Holdingford def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-20, 25-22
• Holdingford def. Ogilvie, 23-25, 25-6, 15-13
• Holdingford def. Swanville, 25-21, 26-24
• Holdingford def. Upsala, 25-18, 25-17
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Roseau, 25-12, 25-19
• Lake of the Woods def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11
• Lake of the Woods def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-21, 13-25, 15-6
• MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14
• Milaca def. Ashby, 25-9, 25-20
• Milaca def. Swanville, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
• Mille Lacs def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-18
• Mille Lacs def. Osakis, 27-25, 25-21
• Mille Lacs def. Swanville, 27-25, 25-14
• Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 26-28, 15-7
• Minnewaska def. Fergus Falls, 25-23, 25-15
• Minnewaska def. Park Rapids, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10
• Minnewaska def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-19, 25-20
• New York Mills def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 26-24, 25-19
• New York Mills def. Roseau, 25-27, 25-8, 15-10
• Ogilvie def. Ashby, 25-15, 25-15
• Osakis def. Ashby, 25-8, 25-11
• Osakis def. Ogilvie, 25-19, 25-23
• Park Rapids def. Fergus Falls, 31-29, 26-24
• Park Rapids def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-19, 25-17
• Pelican Rapids def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-14, 30-28
• Pelican Rapids def. Lake of the Woods, 21-25, 27-25, 18-16
• Pelican Rapids def. Win-E-Mac, 25-21, 26-24
• Pequot Lakes def. Breckenridge, 25-18, 25-22
• Pequot Lakes def. Detroit Lakes, 25-17, 25-21
• Pequot Lakes def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-19, 25-21
• Roseau def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-9, 25-22
• Sauk Centre def. Breckenridge, 25-22, 25-23
• Sauk Centre def. Lake of the Woods, 25-18, 25-21
• Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-19, 25-22
• Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-16, 17-25, 15-11
• Sebeka def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-5, 25-20
• Sebeka def. New York Mills, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12
• Sebeka def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-16, 25-22
• Swanville def. Ogilvie, 17-25, 25-23, 15-4
• Underwood def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 28-26, 25-16
• Underwood def. New York Mills, 29-27, 25-2
• Underwood def. Roseau, 26-24, 25-17
• Underwood def. Verndale, 25-19, 25-23
• Upsala def. Ashby, 25-12, 25-21
• Upsala def. Milaca, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13
• Verndale def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-13, 25-23
• Verndale def. Sebeka, 25-21, 25-21
• Verndale def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-9, 25-16
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Fergus Falls, 25-12, 19-25, 15-12
• West Central def. Detroit Lakes, 27-25, 25-19
• West Central def. Hawley, 25-19, 26-24
• West Central def. Pelican Rapids, 25-18, 25-23
• West Central def. Win-E-Mac, 25-15, 25-21
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 25-22