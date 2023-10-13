THURSDAY

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• St. Paul Johnson 6, Stillwater/Mahto. 6

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

At Battle Creek Park

• Blake 31, Mounds Park Academy 47, Minnehaha Academy 75, Breck 95, Providence Academy 115, St. Paul Academy 188. Medalist (5k): Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy, 16:28.1.

LAKE

At Gale Woods Farm

• Wayzata 35, Minnetonka 55, Edina 64, Eden Prairie 110, Buffalo 127, Hopkins 152, St. Michael-Albertville 185. Medalist (5k): William Weber, Wayzata, 15:25.0.

PERHAM INVITE

At Arvig Park

• Perham 49, Fergus Falls 97, Moorhead 114, Bemidji 119, Bertha-Hewitt 141, Park Rapids 180, Brainerd 205, Hawley 225, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 244, Staples-Motley 262, Detroit Lakes 332, Lake Park-Audubon 365, Otter Tail Central 374, Pelican Rapids 378, Mountain Iron-Buhl 380, Wadena-Deer Creek 415, Breckenridge 462, Little Falls 478, Frazee 498. Medalist (5k): Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 15:29.4.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

At Battle Creek Park

• Blake 30, St. Paul Academy 50, Breck 85, Minnehaha Academy 89, Providence Academy 100. Medalist (5k): Esme Gulbransen, Breck, 19:24.6.

LAKE

At Gale Woods Farm

• Wayzata 29, Edina 76, Minnetonka 79, St. Michael-Albertville 93, Hopkins 106, Eden Prairie 162, Buffalo 187. Medalist (5k): Evie Malec, Minnetonka, 17:49.4.

PERHAM INVITE

At Arvig Park

• Perham and Brainerd 61, Moorhead 122, Hawley 128, Little Falls 177, Staples-Motley 202, Fergus Falls 206, Breckenridge 207, Bemidji 213, United North Central 218, Wadena-Deer Creek 225, Detroit Lakes 342, Park Rapids 405, Otter Tail Central 406, Pelican Rapids, Nevis 432, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 474. Medalist (5k): Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji, 17:47.1.

FOOTBALL

METRO • NORTH

• Anoka 44, Osseo 10

• Blaine 20, Coon Rapids 13

• Centennial 35, Champlin Park 7

• St. Michael-Alb. 14, Maple Grove 13

MID SOUTHEAST • WEST

• Norwood YA 12, Mayer Lutheran 6

NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD

• Bloom. Jefferson 35, Apple Valley 0

NORTHSTAR • EAST-MAROON

• St. Thomas Academy 40, Hastings 7

SKYWAY • COPPER

• Litchfield 38, Glencoe-Silver Lake 8

SKYWAY • RED

• Mpls. South 22, Mpls. Roosevelt 6

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Annandale 21, Foley 6

• DeLaSalle 24, Simley 6

• Lake City 28, Red Wing 7

• Lester Prairie 37, Randolph 6

• Mound Westonka 34, Zimmerman 14

• Rocori 29, Holy Angels 0

MINNESOTA

• BOLD 46, Lakeview 8

• Barnum 39, Ely 8

• Bethlehem Academy 28, Hayfield 6

• Blooming Prairie 39, Winona Cotter 7

• Canby 28, Yellow Medicine East 6

• Cook County 38, United North Central 0

• Dawson-Boyd 21, MACCRAY 3

• Dilworth-G-F 28, East Grand Forks 8

• Fillmore Central 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

• Fosston 42, BGMR 16

• Gibbon-F-W 28, Cleveland 0

• Goodridge/G-G 37, Stephen-Argyle 12

• Jackson Co. Central 34, Luverne 0

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Goodhue 0

• Kittson Co. Central 38, Warren-A-O 0

• Moose Lake/WR 28, Rush City 6

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 28, Cherry 6

• NCEUH 47, Win-E-Mac 28

• NRHEG 12, Janesville-W-P 6

• Red Rock Central 30, Nicollet 0

• St Clair/Loyola 14, United So. Central 8

• Stewartville 56, Pine Island 0

• Upsala/Swanville 52, Benson 0

• Winona 32, Austin 0

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Lakeville North 2, Owatonna 1

• New Prague 1, Rochester Mayo 0

Section 2 • semifinals

• Edina 1, Eden Prairie 0

• Minnetonka 3, Waconia 0

Section 3 • semifinals

• Park of C.G. 2, Bloom. Jefferson 1

• Rosemount 4, Apple Valley 0

Section 5 • semifinals

• Champlin Park 5, Park Center 1

• Maple Grove 1, Osseo 0

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Armstrong 1, Bloom. Kennedy 0

• Hopkins 2, Mpls. Southwest 1

• Mpls. Washburn 6, St. Louis Park 0

• Wayzata 8, Rogers 0

Section 7 • semifinals

• Andover 2, Blaine 1

• Centennial 1, Duluth East 0

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Bemidji 3, Brainerd 0

• Moorhead 1, Buffalo 0

• Sartell 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Elk River 0

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Northfield 3, Byron 2

Section 2 • semifinals

• Mankato East 2, Jordan 1

• Worthington 1, Mound Westonka 0, OT

Section 4 • semifinals

• Mahtomedi 2, Columbia Heights 1

• St. Anthony 4, North St. Paul 0

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Cooper 1

• Blake 3, Minneapolis Edison 0

• DeLaSalle 15, Minneapolis Henry 0

• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, Mpls. South 1

Section 6 • semifinals

• Orono 8, Big Lake 0

Section 7 • semifinals

• Cloquet-E-C 2, Duluth Denfeld 0

• Grand Rapids 4, Hermantown 0

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Faribault 2, Austin 1, OT

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Fairmont 4, St. Peter 2

• Pine Island/Z-M 12, Cannon Falls 0

• SW Minn. Chr. 5, Windom/St. James 1

• Tri-City United 6, Albert Lea 0

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Hiawatha Collegiate 3, Nova Classical 0

• Minnehaha Acad. 4, St.P. Humboldt 1

• St. Agnes 3, Trinity 1

• St. Paul Acad. 2, St. Croix Lutheran 0

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Breck 4, Chesterton Academy 0

• Holy Family 4, Watertown-Mayer 0

• SW Christian 2, Heritage Christian 0

• Providence Acad. 4, United Christian 0

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Hillcrest Lutheran 1, Crookston 0

• Melrose 1, Minnewaska 0

• Pelican Rapids 2, Fergus Falls 1

• St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Cent. Mn. Chr. 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Lakeville North 3, Roch. Century 1

• Lakeville South 2, Farmington 1

Section 2 • semifinals

• Edina 7, Shakopee 1

• Minnetonka 1, Chanhassen 0

Section 3 • semifinals

• Eagan 4, Apple Valley 0

• Rosemount 3, Eastview 2

Section 5 • semifinals

• Maple Grove 2, Champlin Park 1

• Spring Lake Park 1, Mounds View 0

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Hopkins 1, Armstrong/Cooper 0

• Mpls. Southwest 2, Mpls. Washburn 1

• Rogers 2, St. Louis Park 1

• Wayzata 1, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Section 7 • semifinals

• Andover 2, Blaine 0

• Centennial 2, Duluth East 0

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Byron 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Section 2 • semifinals

• Mankato East 3, Jordan 0

• Mankato West 3, St. Peter 1

Section 4 • semifinals

• Mahtomedi 7, Chisago Lakes 0

• Totino-Grace 2, St. Anthony 1

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Marg. 11, Mpls. H/E/N 0

• Blake 3, Orono 0

• Mpls. Roosevelt 3, Mound Westonka 1

• Mpls. South 3, DeLaSalle 2

Section 6 • semifinals

• Delano 1, St. Francis 0, OT

• Zimmerman 2, Big Lake 0

Section 7 • semifinals

• Cloquet/Carlton 1, Hermantown 0

• North Branch 1, Duluth Denfeld 0

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Alexandria 13, St. Cloud Apollo 0

• Little Falls 2, Rocori 1

• St. Cloud Tech 3, Fergus Falls 0

• Willmar 1, Detroit Lakes 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Albert Lea 4, Mankato Loyola 0

• Fairmont 3, Cannon Falls 0

• Stewartville 4, Tri-City United 2

• Pine Island/Z-M 6, Triton/KW/H 0

Section 3 • quarterfinals

• Minnehaha Acad. 6, Nova Classical 0

• St. Croix Luth. 5, Hiawatha Collegiate 0

• St. Paul Academy 2, Trinity 0

• Visitation 2, New Life Academy 0

Section 6 • semifinals

• Holy Family 2, Watertown-Mayer 1

• SW Christian 5, United Christian 0

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Albany 3, St. John's Prep 0

• Crookston 3, Pelican Rapids 2

• East Grand Forks 17, Hillcrest Luth. 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 9, Walker-H-A 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

LAKE

• Edina 96, Wayzata 85

• Minnetonka 144, Eden Prairie 42

• St. Michael-Albertville 104, Buffalo 82

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray def. North St. Paul, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12

• Tartan def. Mahtomedi, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 15-7

• Two Rivers def. South St. Paul, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-17, 25-16, 25-12

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake def. Cambridge-Isanti, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 14-25, 15-10

• Chisago Lakes def. Becker, 25-17, 25-18, 27-25

• Princeton def. St. Francis, 17-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Osseo def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10

• Rogers def. Elk River, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

SKYLINE

• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22

• New Life Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-5, 25-6, 25-1

• Nova Classical def. Maranatha Christian, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19

• St. Croix Prep def. Trinity, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. White Bear Lake, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23

• East Ridge def. Stillwater, 25-12, 25-11, 25-19

• Forest Lake def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15

• Park of C.G. def. Irondale, 25-11, 25-23, 25-14

TRI-METRO

• Visitation def. St. Anthony, 25-10, 25-16, 17-25, 25-13

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

• Delano def. Jordan, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Litchfield, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-8

• Rockford def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14

• SW Christian def. Holy Family, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chesterton Academy def. Avail Academy, 25-9, 25-10, 25-19

• Eastview def. DeLaSalle, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14

• Heritage Christian def. Fridley, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19

• Hutchinson def. Providence Academy, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25

• Lakeville South def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20

• Mpls. Edison def. Cooper, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14

• Mpls. Washburn def. Richfield, 25-8, 28-26, 25-14

• Northfield def. Winona, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10

• Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 25-21, 25-15, 25-20

• Rush City def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

• Waconia def. Buffalo, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14

MINNESOTA

• Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

• BGMR def. Warroad, 28-26, 21-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-7

• Bagley def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Royalton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

• Caledonia def. Dover-Eyota, 25-14, 25-16, 25-8

• Canby def. Ortonville, 25-2, 25-7, 25-9

• Central Minn. Christian def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17

• Cloquet def. Grand Rapids, 29-27, 25-16, 25-22

• Detroit Lakes def. Bemidji, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17

• Floodwood def. Hill City, 25-9, 25-15, 25-10

• Fosston def. Sacred Heart, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 25-9

• Grand Meadow def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-16, 25-13, 25-6

• Hawley def. Perham, 20-25, 25-9, 25-23, 28-26

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Battle Lake, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

• Holdingford def. Kimball, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16

• International Falls def. Deer River, 25-7, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Waseca, 25-11, 28-26, 19-25, 25-18

• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 25-11, 25-19

• Lewiston-Altura def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19

• Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-8, 25-20, 25-9

• Maple Lake def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

• Marshall def. Alexandria, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19

• Martin County West def. Blue Earth Area, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 15-3

• Mesabi East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

• Milaca def. Mora, 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 3-2

• Nevis def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-17, 25-11, 25-10

• North Woods def. Silver Bay, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15

• Northern Freeze def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-22, 25-6, 25-20

• Ogilvie def. East Central, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15

• Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

• Pelican Rapids def. Barnesville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10

• Pierz def. Little Falls, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

• Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

• St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-7, 25-4, 25-15

• SW Minn. Christian def. Worthington, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20

• Swanville def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19

• Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20

• Verndale def. Menahga, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. New York Mills, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Pipestone, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

• Winona Cotter def. St. Charles, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16