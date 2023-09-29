THURSDAY
ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Dakota United 6, St. Paul Johnson 3
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BECKER INVITATIONAL
At Pebble Creek Local 9 G.C.
• Becker 36, Brainerd 43, Big Lake 46, St. Francis 108. Medalist (5k): Owen Layton, Big Lake, 16:05.7.
FALCON INVITATIONAL
At Stone Creek G.C.
• Cambridge-Isanti 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 75, Chisago Lakes 102, Pine City 107, Pierz 144, Mora 172, Foley 183, Albany 186, Spectrum 237, Zimmerman 274, Princeton 293, Little Falls 302, Milaca 329, Lester Prairie 335, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 381, Pillager 486. Medalist (5k): Noah McGovern, Cambridge-Isanti, 17:08.5.
FARMINGTON INVITE
At Levi Dodge M.S.
• F Lakeville South 78, Two Rivers 99, Northfield 103, Mpls. South 115, Shakopee 127, Farmington 136, Nova Classical 194, St. Thomas Academy 230, Mahtomedi 255, Apple Valley 289, St. Paul Central 326, Tartan 421, Mpls. Roosevelt 445, St. Croix Lutheran 475, United Christian 487, St. Croix Prep 496, Bloomington Kennedy 499, St. Agnes 505, Concordia Academy 505, South St. Paul 544, Trinity/Unity 555, Richfield 556, Eagle Ridge/Intl. School 629, Burnsville 710, Humboldt 752, St. Paul Washington 800, TCA/Great River 845, Avalon 912. Medalist (5k): Owen Stuwe, Shakopee, 16:06.2.
ST. JOHN'S PREP INVITATIONAL
• St. John's Prep 42, North Lakes/LILA 82, St. Cloud Christian 94, Royalton 97, Rush City 116, Maple Lake 119, Legacy Christian 141, Hinckley-Finlayson 212, Watertown-Mayer 231. Medalist (5k): Zach Meyer, St. John's Prep. 17:29.2.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BECKER INVITATIONAL
At Pebble Creek Local 9 G.C.
• Becker and Brainerd 36, Monticello 50. Medalist (5k): Isabel Mahoney, Monticello, 19:14.7.
FALCON INVITATIONAL
At Stone Creek G.C.
• Zimmerman 78, Chisago Lakes 81, Cambridge-Isanti 89, Little Falls 113, Albany 119, Pierz 146, Pine City 192, Spectrum 220, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 233, Foley 274, Mora 282, Milaca 300, Lester Prairie 329, Pillager 336. Medalist (5k): Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes, 18:51.2.
FARMINGTON INVITE
At Levi Dodge M.S.
• Farmington 65, Northfield 70, St. Michael-Albertville 72, Two Rivers 146, St. Paul Central 153, Lakeville South 160, Nova Classical 177, Shakopee 229, Mahtomedi 286, St. Agnes 314, Burnsville 326, Eagle Ridge/Int. School 333, Concordia Academy 420, Apple Valley 420, Bloomington Kennedy 436, Mpls. Roosevelt 459, United Christian 483, South St. Paul 495, St. Croix Lutheran 541, St. Croix Prep 541, Tartan 574, Richfield 585, Mpls. South 660. Medalist (5k): Carley LaMotte, Burnsville, 18:26.3.
ST. JOHN'S PREP INVITATIONAL
• St. John's Prep 33, Hinckley-Finlayson 35, Maple Lake 67, Watertown-Mayer 84, Rush City 144. Medalist (5k): Olivia Pauly, St. John's Prep, 19:39.1.
FOOTBALL
METRO • MAROON
• Eastview 33, Burnsville 8
METRO • SOUTH
• Rosemount 29, Farmington 21
SKYWAY • GOLD
• Hill-Murray 63, North St. Paul 54
SKYWAY • RED
• St.P. Como Park 32, Mpls. Edison 16
MINNESOTA
• Rushford-Peterson 28, Hayfield 8
SOCCER • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Hmong Academy 6, Groves Academy 0
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• St. Paul Academy 1, Minnehaha Acad. 0
LAKE
• Edina 1, Hopkins 0
• Minnetonka 3, St. Michael-Albertville 0
• Wayzata 4, Buffalo 0
MCAA
• Eagle Ridge Acad. 1, PACT 1, tie
• Heritage Chr. 5, Legacy Chr. 0
• United Christian 1, Spectrum 0
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 4, Two Rivers 0
• Mahtomedi 3, North St. Paul 2
• Simley 4, South St. Paul 3
• St. Thomas Academy 5, Hastings 2
METRO WEST
• Chaska 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
• New Prague 1, St. Louis Park 0
• Orono 2, Benilde-St. Marg. 0
• Waconia 2, Chanhassen 1
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 1, Roosevelt 0
• Washburn 4, South 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 4, Becker 1
• Chisago Lakes 1, Zimmerman 1
• Monticello 4, St. Francis 1
• Princeton 3, North Branch 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 2, Rogers 0
• Armstrong 2, Coon Rapids 0
• Blaine 3, Totino-Grace 1
• Centennial 4, Spring Lake Park 4
• Maple Grove 5, Anoka 0
SKYLINE
• Nova Classical 4, Concordia Acad. 1
• St. Croix Prep 1, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 9, Burnsville 0
• Lakeville South 1, Apple Valley 0
• Rosemount 1, Eastview 0
• Shakopee 2, Lakeville North 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, East Ridge 0
• Roseville 3, Irondale 0
• Stillwater 2, Park of C.G. 0
• White Bear Lake 3, Forest Lake 2
• Woodbury 4, Mounds View 1
TRI-METRO
• Bloom. Kennedy 8, Brooklyn Center 0
• Columbia Hgts.1, Holy Angels 1, tie
• Cooper 4, Fridley 2
• St. Anthony 1, DeLaSalle 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 2, Holy Family 1
• Hutchinson/G-SL 2, Jordan 2, tie
• SW Christian at Mound Westonka
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Byron 6, Red Wing 2
• Mounds Park Acad. 3, Hope Acad. 1
• Twin Cities Academy 2, Trinity 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Acad. 2, St. Paul Acad. 0
LAKE
• Edina 6, Hopkins 0
• Minnetonka 4, St. Michael-Alb. 0
• Wayzata 4, Buffalo 2
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 1, Two Rivers 0
• Mahtomedi 10, North St. Paul 0
• South St. Paul 2, Simley 1
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 5, Orono 0
• Bloom. Jefferson 0, Chaska 0, tie
• Chanhassen 1, Waconia 0
• St. Louis Park 4, New Prague 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 1, Southwest 1, tie
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Norwood YA 4, Tri-City United 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Chisago Lakes 3, Zimmerman 0
• Monticello 1, St. Francis 0
• North Branch 9, Princeton 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 3, Rogers 0
• Blaine 3, Totino-Grace 1
• Elk River 1, Champlin Park 0
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Luth. 8, Maranatha/WL 0, tie
• St. Croix Prep 13, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 6, Burnsville 0
• Eastview 2, Rosemount 2
• Lakeville North 3, Shakopee 0
• Lakeville South 4, Apple Valley 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Humboldt 8, Harding 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 5, Cretin-D.H. 1
• Stillwater 3, Park of C.G. 0
• White Bear Lake 7, Forest Lake 0
• Woodbury 3, Mounds View 0
TRI-METRO
• St. Anthony 4, DeLaSalle 1
• Visitation 9, Bloom. Kennedy 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 2, Holy Family 1
• Jordan 3, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• SW Christian 5, Mound Westonka 0
• Watertown-Mayer 10, Rockford 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Owatonna 1, Northfield 0
• Providence Acad. 3, St. Cloud Cath. 0
• St. Paul Como Park 6, Columbia Hgts. 4
SWIMMING • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River 98, Andover 80
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Rosemount 97, Apple Valley 75
• Shakopee 92, Farmington 87
TENNIS • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• St. Paul Acad. 4, Mounds Park Acad. 3
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Washburn 6, Southwest 1
MINNESOTA RIVER
• LeSueur-Hend. 4, Tri-City United 3
• United So. Central 4, Belle Plaine 3
MISSISSIPPI 8
• St. Francis 6, Princeton 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 6, Spring Lake Park 1
• Centennial 4, Armstrong 3
• Totino-Grace 7, Anoka 0
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 4, Visitation 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul Highland Park 4, Holy Family 3
• St. Paul Johnson 5, Cooper 2
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical def. Community of Peace, 25-4, 25-14, 25-12
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake def. Breck, 26-24, 19-25, 25-12, 25-19
LAKE
• Hopkins def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-19, 25-22, 13-25, 29-31, 15-8
• Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi def. Simley, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
• Tartan def. South St. Paul, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. def. Orono, 29-27, 28-26, 22-25, 19-25, 15-2
• Chaska def. Bloomington Jefferson, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18
• New Prague def. St. Louis Park, 25-8, 25-17, 25-14
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine def. Norwood Young America, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Sibley East, 15-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22, 16-14
• Mayer Lutheran def. Lester Prairie, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Chisago Lakes def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10
• North Branch def. Zimmerman, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover def. Centennial, 25-13, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22
• Anoka def. Blaine, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 15-9
• Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14
• Osseo def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12
• Rogers def. Park Center, 25-9, 25-10, 25-13
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-21, 25-9, 25-8
• Lakeville North def. Shakopee, 25-12, 25-19, 25-11
• Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15
• Rosemount def. Eastview, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
TRI-METRO
• Cooper def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
• DeLaSalle def. St. Anthony, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23
• Holy Angels def. Columbia Heights, 25-4, 25-5, 25-4
• Visitation def. Richfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Litchfield, 25-15, 25-8, 26-24
• Mound Westonka def. Hutchinson, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
• New London-Spicer def. Annandale, 17-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22
• Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 17-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hudson (Wis.) def. Holy Family, 26-24, 20-25, 25-12, 21-25, 15-12
• Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9
• Nova Classical def. Cannon Falls, 27-29, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
• Tri-City United def. Waseca, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-7