IMPACT PLAYER
Reese Olson, Tigers
The rookie righthander permitted two hits and three walks in six scoreless innings. He recorded eight strikeouts, including four on called third strikes, with many whiffs on his slider.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Twins hits, tied for their second-lowest total in a game this season. The Twins were one-hit by the Guardians on May 7.
14 Games in Ryan Jeffers' hitting streak, which ended Thursday.
.618 Tigers' winning percentage against AL Central opponents. They are 21-13 against the division and 31-50 against everybody else.
