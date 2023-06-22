GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Joe Ryan, Twins
The righthander faced 30 hitters, retired 27 of them and didn't allow the other three to advance beyond first base.
BY THE NUMBERS
112 Pitches thrown by Ryan, the most by a Twin since Kenta Maeda's 115 vs. Milwaukee in 2020.
931 Distance, in feet, traveled by Byron Buxton's two upper-deck home runs.
8 Seasons of 10-plus home runs in Carlos Correa's nine-year career; the lone exception was the shortened 2020 season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs
Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted.
Twins
Souhan: Uneven. Inexplicable. Entertaining. Welcome to Twins baseball
From the Baldelli-Gray dugout argument to Byron Buxton's mammoth home runs and Joe Ryan's gem, the 10 games featured just about everything.
Sports
Rule against blocking the plate leading to outs becoming runs even without a collision
As former big league catchers, Bob Melvin and Bruce Bochy certainly had their share of plays at the plate, and the current managers played in an era when big collisions with runners trying to score were just part of the game.
Sports
Machado and Sánchez hit 3-run homers, Padres' 10-0 win stops Giants' 10-game streak
Manny Machado and Gary Sánchez hit three-run homers and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 10-0 Thursday to end the Giants' 10-game winning streak.
High Schools
Meet St. Paul Highland Park's Sunshine Vang, the Metro Badminton Player of the Year
A more relaxed mental approach and a more detailed game plan made Vang the singles state champion.