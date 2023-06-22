GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Joe Ryan, Twins

The righthander faced 30 hitters, retired 27 of them and didn't allow the other three to advance beyond first base.

BY THE NUMBERS

112 Pitches thrown by Ryan, the most by a Twin since Kenta Maeda's 115 vs. Milwaukee in 2020.

931 Distance, in feet, traveled by Byron Buxton's two upper-deck home runs.

8 Seasons of 10-plus home runs in Carlos Correa's nine-year career; the lone exception was the shortened 2020 season.