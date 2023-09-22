Connor Cade wove through the line of scrimmage for a 29-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes, 48 seconds left to help No. 2 Lakeville South defeat visiting Eagan 27-14 Thursday night.

Cade, a junior running back, ran for touchdowns of 6 and 60 yards sandwiched around the go-ahead score.

The Cougars (4-0) stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-24 with 4:08 left to preserve a 21-14 lead. Cade sealed the victory with a 60-yard touchdown run on the next play. Just like his previous long touchdown run, Cade made a few defenders miss near the line of scrimmage and ran untouched the rest of the way.

Brooklyn Evans erased a pair of seven-point deficits with touchdown runs of 23 and 53 yards for the Wildcats (2-2).

Gabriel Jacobson got the scoring started for the Cougars with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Lakeville North 21, Farmington 14: Riley Grossman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Class 6A, No. 6 Panthers over the visiting Tigers. After his touchdown runs, Grossman threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Forsgren with 6:23 left in the first half to give the Panthers (3-1) a 21-0 lead. Farmington (0-4) got back in the game on a 99-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen pass from Jonah Ask to Brock Wyandt with 42 seconds left in the first half. Jeffrey Branson ran over a Panthers defender at the goal line to get the Tigers within seven.

Bloomington Jefferson 22, Hastings 15: The Jaguars scored 22 consecutive points to defeat the visiting Raiders. Tyson Schultz threw touchdown passes to Daniel King and Tevin Ekse and Jonathan Weber ran for a touchdown for Jefferson (3-1). Cade Kimmes returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Lukas Foss threw a touchdown pass to Brady Nickel for Hastings (1-3).

Rosemount 34, Rochester Mayo 8: The Irish scored 24 points in the second quarter to pull away from the visiting Spartans. Tyler Japel ran for two touchdown and Jackson Ganser and Sean Jackson ran for one each for the Irish (2-2). Rees Grimsrud threw a touchdown pass to LeBron See-Stadstad for Mayo (2-2).