1: 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $23,100.
3 • Northern Playboy (Eikleberry) 5.80 3.20 2.60
6 • Star of Stars (Vega) 7.60 4.40
5 • Gainer (R. Fuentes) 3.20
Time: 1:35.64. Exacta: 3-6, $18.30. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $56.05. Superfecta: 3-6-5-4, $25.01.
2: 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,550.
1 • Forty Nine Model (Wade) 4.00 2.80 2.40
3 • Flan (Valenzuela) 5.60 3.20
4 • Gotham City Queen (Lindsay) 3.40
Time: 0:56.15. Scratched: Bella Figura. Exacta: 1-3, $9.80. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $16.35. Daily Double: 3-1, $5.70.
3: 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.
3 • Own the Town (Negron) 5.60 3.40 2.40
4 • Graphyte (Valenzuela) 5.00 3.60
6 • Smart Call (Arroyo) 3.20
Time: 1:37.11. Scratched: Gone Cruising, Direct Impact. Exacta: 3-4, $11.90. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $16.05. Pick 3: 3-1/2-3, $9.35. Daily Double: 1-3, $5.10.
4: 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.
2 • Runnin Happy (Wade) 8.80 5.00 3.60
11 • Asena (Quinonez) 11.60 8.00
3 • Latin Nikkita (Lindsay) 7.60
Time: 1:04.02. Exacta: 2-11, $60.10. Trifecta: 2-11-3, $205.75. Superfecta: 2-11-3-9, $300.32. Pick 3: 1/2-3-2, $23.30. Pick 4: 3-1/2-3-2, $59.85. Daily Double: 3-2, $13.60.
5: 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.
4 • Sr. Bom Bon (Valenzuela) 10.80 4.60 3.60
1 • Gabriel's Legend (Harr) 5.80 3.60
6 • Tapit Sam (L. Fuentes) 7.40
Time: 0:57.84. Exacta: 4-1, $26.30. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $117.30. Superfecta: 4-1-6-7, $74.23. Pick 3: 3-2-4, $51.45. Daily Double: 2-4, $26.90.
6: 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,200.
2 • Got Even Smarter (Negron) 9.40 3.80 3.20
3 • C Dub (Wade) 3.20 3.00
6 • Epic Drama (L. Fuentes) 4.00
Time: 1:08.95. Scratched: Please the Court, Awesome Emmit. Exacta: 2-3, $16.40. Trifecta: 2-3-6, $30.10. Superfecta: 2-3-6-5, $14.06. Pick 3: 2-42, $53.20. Daily Double: 4-2, $42.70.
7: 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $32,640.
2 • Market Analysis (Quinonez) 5.20 2.80 —
5 • Candy Store (Wade) 2.80 —
7 • Central Park (Lindsay) —
Time: 1:35.24. Scratched: Lord Dragon, Net Gain, Minecraft Maniac. Exacta: 2-5, $7.10. Pick 3: 4-2-1/2/3/6, $53.10. Daily Double: 2-2, $12.00.
8: 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.
3 • Stretford End (Lopez) 3.20 2.20 2.10
8 • Dirty Deeds (Quinonez) 2.80 2.10
4 • Squared Straight (Negron) 2.40
Time: 1:04.43. Scratched: Twirling Roses. Exacta: 3-8, $3.80. Trifecta: 3-8-4, $5.15. Superfecta: 3-8-4-6, $2.85. Pick 3: 2-1/2/3/6-3/5, $12.70. Pick 4: 4-2-1/2/3/6-3/5, $93.15. Pick 5: 2-4-2-1/2/3/6-3/5, $478.85. Pick 6: 3-2-4-2-1/2/3/6-3/5, $66.80. Daily Double: 2-3, $5.10.
9: 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.
3 • Df Favorite Fire (Martinez) 4.40 2.80 2.20
1 • Chicks Want Hayes (Vega) 6.60 3.60
6 • Hes a Terror (Escobedo) 2.10
Time: 0:17.57. Exacta: 3-1, $32.40. Trifecta: 3-1-6, $38.55. Superfecta: 3-1-6-5, $22.91. Pick 3: 1/2/3/6-3/5-3, $12.05. Daily Double: 3-3, $5.90.
10: 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.
3 • Living in the Past (Birzer) 4.20 2.60 2.10
1 • Game Gone West (Valenzuela) 2.80 2.60
4 • Db Quick Sam (Goodwin) 2.60
Time: 0:17.78. Scratched: Moonin the Class. Exacta: 3-1, $6.50. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $5.80. Pick 3: 3/5-3-2/3, $6.45. Daily Double: $5.40.
Live handle: $57,591. Total handle: $896,215.
Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 170-498 (.341). Lock of the day: 28-50 (.560).