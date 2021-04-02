GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Travis Shaw, Milwaukee

His two-out, first-pitch, bottom-of-the-ninth double drove in two and snatched victory away from the Twins.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Opening Day ninth-inning blown saves in Twins history, until Alex Colome's three-run ninth Thursday.

456 Feet traveled by Byron Buxton's two-run homer off Eric Yardley, the longest of his career.

ON DECK

After an off day, Jose Berríos, who has won his past four season-opening starts, makes his 2021 debut.

Phil MIller