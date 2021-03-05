Spring Lake Park overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to defeat Maple Grove 60-59 in overtime at Maple Grove High School.

The Crimson began the second half with an 18-3 and led by as many as 10 points with under seven minutes left in regulation. Logan Kinsey, who finished with six points, started the rally with an inside basket. After three made free throws, Kinsey scored on a putback to get the Panthers within three with three minutes left. Kaleb Skelly made a free throw and basket to tie the game for the Panthers to tie the score at 55 with under one minute left.

Over their last seven possessions of regulation, the Crimson turned the ball over five times, missed two front-end free throws and received a technical foul.

Skelly led the Panthers with 14 points, Payton Thomsen had 13 and Fitzgerald Wreh had 12.

Jon Haakenson led the Crimson with 17 points.

Lakeville North 52, Eagan 51: The Panthers overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Wildcats. Cooper Laufenburger led the Panthers with 18 points and Nolan Winter had 13. Emmett Gustafson led the Wildcats with 19 points and Oscar Khazon and Emmanuel Schmitter had 11 each.

Farmington 59, Rosemount 53: Eli Green scored 16 points to lead the Tigers past the host Irish. Isaac Ask had 11 points for the Tigers. Caleb Siwek led the Irish with 21 points and Noah Loehr had 14.

Mound Westonka 65, Jordan 61: Santi Phommahaxay scored 15 points to lead the Whitehawks past the visiting Hubmen. Jason Spaeth had 14 points and Logan LEonard had 13 for the Whitehawks. Reagan Koch led the Hubmen with 16 points, Isaac Young and Jojo Kloeppel had 12 each and Ashton Sivilay had 10.

Minnetonka 54, St. Michael-Albertville 51: Andy Stefonowicz scored 19 points to lead the Skippers past the visiting Knights. Jalen Cain had 15 points for the Skippers. Wyatt Blakstvedt led the Knights with 14 points.

Champlin Park 63, Osseo 59: Joshua Strong scored 31 points to lead the Rebels past the visiting Orioles. Francis Nwaokorie had 14 points for the Rebels. Josh Ola-Joseph led the Orioles with 16 points and Donald Ferguson had 14.

Girls' basketball

Park Center 69, Totino-Grace 62: Adalia McKenzie scored 35 points to lead the Pirates past the host Eagles. Chloe Cink had 15 points and Vanessa Saidu had 14 for the Pirates. Hannah Herzig led the Eagles with 28 points and Grace Sikkink had 14.

Anoka 60, Armstrong 59: Evyn Eppinga scored 20 points to lead the Tornadoes past the host Falcons. Lauren Youngquist had 16 points and Olivia Anderson had 14 for the Tornadoes. Savannah McGowan led the Falcons with 22 points and Karlee Fisher had 17.

Wayzata 63, Cooper 58: Mara Braun scored 25 points to lead the Trojans past the host Hawks. Jenna Johnson had 20 points for the Trojans. Kierra Wheeler led the Hawks with 19 points and Josephine Igherighe had 12.

Boys' hockey

Wayzata 2, Edina 1 (OT): John Mattson scored 2:21 into overtime to lift the Trojans past the visiting Hornets. Will Ingemann made 37 saves for the Trojans and Robbie Clarkowski had 39 for the Hornets. Cashen Naeve got the Trojans on the board first 3:19 into the game. Jackson Borst sent the game to overtime with an even-strength goal with 5:51 left in regulation. Dylan Lewis assisted on both goals for the Trojans.

Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 2: Dixon Ehlers made 61 saves, including 26 in the third period, to lead the Wingers past the visiting Tigers. Evan Petersmeyer led the Wingers offense with two goals, including an empty-net tally with 10 seconds left. Petersmeyer got the scoring started 6:51 into the game. Carson Ahern extended the Wingers lead to 2-0 with 1:09 left in the first period. Sam Delain scored in the second period and Noah Richardson had a goal in third to give the Wingers a 4-0 lead with 10:10 remaining in the game. Blake Ulve and Tim Chalmers scored 27 seconds apart to cut the Tigers deficit to two with 3:04 left in the game.

Shakopee 5, Eagan 4: Jackson Vogel scored with 1:17 left in the third period to give the Sabers the victory over the host Wildcats. Jere Huson and Thomas Dalsin scored 32 seconds apart late in the second period for the Sabers to tie the score 4-4. Dylan Wedward, Gus Gleich, Gavin Goihl and Alex Lachenmayer scored for the Wildcats in a 13:04 span in the second period to take a 4-2 lead. Joe Roder and Luke Schmitz scored in the first period eight seconds apart to give the Sabers a 2-0. Victor Henk made 28 saves for the Wildcats.

Spring Lake Park 3, Anoka 1: Justin Boyd scored a pair of goals 5:03 apart in the second period to lead the Panthers past the visiting Tornadoes. Gavin Forga scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory for the Panthers. Ethan Erickson got the Tornadoes on the board first with 6:38 left in the first period. Andy Hjulberg made 26 saves for the Panthers and Nate Simon had 25 for the Tornadoes.

Girls' hockey

Chaska/Chanhassen 2, Lakeville North 1 (OT): Nini Langley scored a power play goal 1:42 into overtime to lift the Stormhawks past the visiting Panthers. The Stormhawks got on the board first with 4:59 left in the first period on a goal by Brooke Willier. Morgan Albrecht tied the score for the Panthers 1:14 later. Clara Nelson made 32 saves, including 13 in the third period, for the Stormhawks. Nyah Swanson stopped 29 shots for the Panthers.

Minneapolis 4, Holy Angels 3 (OT): Celia Midtbo scored her second goal of the game 5:36 into overtime to give Minneapolis the victory over the host Stars. Midtbo got Minneapolis on the board three minutes into the game. Bella LaMere scored the first of her two goals in the first period to the tie the score at one. Ana Davis and Talia Christman scored in the second period to give Minneapolis a 3-1 lead. Audrey Garton got the Stars to within a goal 5:37 into the third period. LaMere tied the game with 33 seconds left for the Stars. Celeste Rimstad made 39 saves for the Stars.

staff reports