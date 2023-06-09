THURSDAY
BASeball
CLASS 4A
Section 6
• Edina 10, Wayzata 1
Championship
• Edina 5, Wayzata 1
Section 8 • championship
• Sartell-St. Stephen 8, Rogers 3
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • championship
• New Prague 3, Mankato East 2
Section 4 • championship
• Mahtomedi 4, Hill-Murray 0
Section 6
• Delano 5, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 5, Le Sueur-Hend. 1
Championship
• Belle Plaine 11, Le Sueur-Hend. 0
Section 3
• Fairmont 6, Luverne 4
Championship
• Fairmont 3, Luverne 2
Section 4
• St. Agnes 19, Blake 4
Section 5 • championship
• Holy Family 8, Litchfield 7
Section 6
• Foley 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 3
Championship
• Foley 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4
Section 7 • championship
• Esko 16, Mora 6
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• New Ulm Cathedral 9, Sleepy Eye 4
Section 3 • championship
• Yellow Med. East 3, Russell-T-R 2
Section 4
• Legacy Christian 8, New Life Acad. 7
Championship
• Legacy Christian 3, New Life Acad. 2
Section 5 • championship
• Hinckley-Finlayson 11, Sebeka 6
Section
• South Ridge 12, Cherry 6
Championship
• South Ridge 8, Cherry 7
Section 8
• Fosston 6, Sacred Heart 1
Championship
• Fosston 6, Sacred Heart 4
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 3
Championship
• Cretin-Derham Hall 9, Eagan 8
SECTION 6
Championship
• Prior Lake 11, Edina 8
SECTION 7
Championship
• Chisago Lakes 8, Centennial 6
SECTION 8
Championship
• Moorhead 8, St. Michael-Alb. 7, OT
lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 3
Championship
• East Ridge 9, Simley 8
SECTION 6
Championship
• Edina 10, Prior Lake 9
SECTION 7
Championship
• Champlin Park 15, Centennial 7
SECTION 8
Championship
• Elk River/Zimm. 7, St. Michael-Alb. 5
STATE TOURNEYS
SOFTBALL
Note: All games at Caswell Park, N. Mankato
CLASS 4A
Results Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Forest Lake 6, Shakopee 5
• Maple Grove 2, Farmington 1
• Rosemount 10, Hopkins 0
• White Bear Lake 7, St. Michael-Alb. 0
Semifinals
• Forest Lake 8, Maple Grove 0
• Rosemount 10, White Bear Lake 0
Consolation semifinals
• Hopkins 5, St. Michael-Albertville 2
• Farmington 5, Shakopee 1
Games Friday
Championship
• Forest Lake vs. Rosemount, 1 pm
Third place
• Maple Grove vs. White Bear Lake, 11 am
Consolation final
• Farmington vs. Hopkins, 9 am
CLASS 3A
Results Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Chisago Lakes 3, Holy Angels 2
• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, Becker 0
• Delano 2, Winona 1
• Mankato East 10, Rocori 0
Semifinals
• Chisago Lakes 5, Delano 0
• Mankato East 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 6
Consolation semifinals
• Becker 6, Rocori 5
• Winona 4, Holy Angels 3
Games Friday
Championship
• Chisago Lakes vs. Mankato East, 2:30 pm
Third place
• Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Delano, 12:30 pm
Consolation final
• Becker vs. Winona, 10:30 am
CLASS 2A
Results Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Dilworth-G-F 6, Pipestone 4
• LeSueur-Henderson 3, Pequot Lakes 0
• St. Agnes 2, Proctor 1
• St. Charles 5, Watertown-Mayer 4
Semifinals
• Dilworth-G-F 2, LeSueur-Hend. 1
• St. Charles 8, St. Agnes 3
Consolation semifinals
• Pipestone 7, Pipestone 1
• Proctor 8, Watertown-Mayer 1
Games Friday
Championship
• Dilworth-G-F vs. St. Charles, 4 pm
Third place
• LeSueur-Henderson vs. St. Agnes, 2 pm
Consolation final
• Pipestone vs. Proctor, noon
CLASS 1A
Results Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Badger/G-MR 11, Menahga 1
• Edgerton/SWMC 3, Bethlehem Acad. 10
• Moose Lake/WR 7, New Ulm Cathedral 2
• Upsala 1, Randolph 0
Semifinals
• Badger/G-MR 2, Moose Lake/WR 1
• Edgerton/SWMC 2, Upsala 1
Consolation semifinals
• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Menahga 0
• Randolph 4, Bethlehem Acad. 0
Games Friday
Championship
• Badger/G-MR vs. Edgerton/SWMC, 5:30 pm
Third place
• Moose Lake/WR vs. Upsala, 3:30 pm
Consolation final
• New Ulm Cathedral vs. Randolph, 3:30 pm
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 2A
At U. of M. Baseline Tennis Center
Individual tournament
Results Thursday
Singles quarterfinals
• Sam Rathmanner, Mahtomedi, def. Collin Beduhn, Wayzata, 7-5, 6-1.
• Nolan Ranger, Edina, def. Tej Bhagra, Rochester Mayo, 6-4, 6-1.
• Matthew Fullerton, Edina, def. Soren Swenson, Mounds View, 6-0, 6-2.
• Ashton Adesoro, St. Paul Harding, def. Maddox Lundell, Minnetonka, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles quarterfinals
• Kai Chen/Andrew Richardson, Blake, def. Natha Keese/Brody Barbeau, Minnetonka, 6-1, 6-3.
• Owen Skanse/Hugh Perrill, Orono, def. Ben Erickson/Philip Wisniewski, Rochester Mayo, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
• Aaron Beduhn/Brad Hagan, Wayzata, def. Quinn Kelly/Madden Vanderwerf, Mankato East, 6-0, 6-2.
• Jack Allaben/Brandon Pham, Mahtomedi, def. Carson Haack/Henry Boese, Elk River, 6-0, 6-1.
Matches Friday
• Singles consolation semis, 8 am
• Singles semifinals, 8 am
• Singles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
• Doubles consolation semis8 am
• Doubles semifinals, 8 am
• Doubles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
CLASS 1A
At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center
Individual tournament
Results Thursday
Singles quarterfinals
• Isaac Maddock, Osakis, def. John Groman, Breck, 6-3, 6-3.
• Evan Fraser, Mounds Park Academy, def. Max Sampson, Mora, 6-3, 6-0.
• Marjan Veldic, Rochester Lourdes, def. Ethan Lavan, Cloquet, 6-1, 6-0.
• Zahir Hassan, St. Paul Academy, def. Marty Anderson, St. Peter, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles quarterfinals
• Leo Benson/Maik Nguyen, St. Paul Academy, def. Rhett Jansich/Reece Janisch, Thief River Falls, 6-2, 6-2.
• Aarti Prochnow/Garrett Webb, Mounds Park Academy, def. Will Elias/Anders Dixon, St. Peter, 6-1, 6-2.
• Alex Draeger/Braden Olson, Litchfield, def. Ryan Heise/Jack Meincke, Lake City, 6-4, 6-1.
• Jared Delich/Jake Bradach, Rock Ridge, def. Jonah Wendt/Gavin Gross, Foley, 6-2, 6-3.
Matches Friday
• Singles consolation semis, 8 am
• Singles semifinals, 8 am
• Singles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
• Doubles consolation semis8 am
• Doubles semifinals, 8 am
• Doubles consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
track and field • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Team scores through 5 events
• Top 10: Rosemount 18, Stillwater 15, Eden Prairie, Rochester Century and Armstrong 12, Chaska 11, Brainerd, Park of Cottage Grove and Mpls. Washburn 10, Blaine 9.
Individual event finals • Thursday
• 3,200: Noah Breker, Armstrong, 8:51.44; Aidan Jones, Mpls. Washburn, 8:54.48; Sam Scott, Mpls. Southwest, 8:57.10; Robert Mechura, Roseville, 9:06.01; Nolan Sutter, Chaska, 9:07.49; Max Westerlund, Minnetonka, 9:13.54; Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson, 9:17.89; Nicholas Gilles, Minnetonka, 9:24.19.
• Pole vault: Nathan Nelson, Rochester Century, 16-1; Jackson Tweed, Stillwater, 14-9; Micah Wilson, Cambridge-Isanti, 14-3; Josh Schmidt, Chaska, 14-0; Lucas Peterson, Rochester Mayo, 13-9; Andrew Brekke, Stillwater, 13-9; Calvin Takkunen, Anoka, 13-9; Joshua Graske, Anoka, 13-6.
• Shot put: Hayden Bills, Rosemount, 66-7½; Dylan Gross, Brainerd, 57-8½; Andrew Edwards, Blaine, 56-8¼; Emerson Mandell, Irondale, 54-10½; Noah Lindsay, Rosemount, 54-6¾; Evan Laughridge, Prior Lake, 54-4; Emmanuel Wilson, Wayzata, 52-8¾; Jordan Dunigan, Woodbury, 52-8¼.
• Shot put (wheelchair): Michael Allen, Wayzata, 18-2; Macalister Hedtke, Wayzata, 17-0½.
• Triple jump: Devin Jordan, Eden Prairie, 46-7¼; Otenidi Omot, Park of Cottage Grove, 46-4¼; Colin Elliott, Mounds View; 45-11½; Carlton Mukurazita, St. Paul Central, 45-11; Jaelen Harper, East Ridge, 45-9½; Liam Frommelt, Woodbury, 45-4¼; Finley Smith, Edina, 44-3; Avery Batala, 44-2½.
• Saturday: Finals, 3:30 pm
CLASS 2A
• Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am
• Saturday: Finals, 9 am
CLASS 1A
Team scores through 5 events
• Top 10: Montevideo 22, Luverne 15, Park Rapids 14, Adrian/Ellsworth and Perham 12, Minnehaha Academy 11, Nova Classical and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 10, Crosby-Ironton 9, Cromwell-Wright and West Marshall 8
Individual event finals • Thursday
3,200: Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 9:22.44; Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical, 9:28.91; Noah Foster, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, 9:37.91; Nick Hansen, St. John's Prep, 9:38.56; Noah Huot, Park Rapids, 9:39.93; Owen Janiszeski, Luverne, 9:45.49; Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy, 9:47.44.
Pole vault: D.J. Rock, Luverne, 14-0; Braden Nelson, Montevideo, 13-9; Tyson Mortimer, West Marshall, 13-6; Joe Wilson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 13-3; Brady Crabtree, Frazee, 13-0; Nicklaus Wimmer, Concordia Academy, 12-9; Quinn Landherr, Jackson County Central, 12-9; Jackson Thompson, Moose Lake/Willow River, 12-9.
Shot put: Francis O'Malley, Montevideo, 57-6; Luke Hartung, Park Rapids, 51-11½; Trent Page, Minnehaha Academy, 51-4½; Hunter Kallstrom, Benson/KMS, 51-4; Wyatt Hudspith, Esko, 51-3½; Garrett Bonow, Lewiston-Altura, 50-11¾; Alex Johnson, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 50-10.5; Ian Oberfeld, Pierz, 49-4¾.
Shot put (wheelchair): Category 1: Terrek Jennigers, Lakeview, 13-7¾. Category 2: Lucas Taylor, Lakeview, 22-9¼; Toby Hagen, River Valley, 12-2¼; James Hagen, River Valley, 9-10.
Triple jump: Peda Zeba, Adrian/Ellsworth, 44-6; Brayson Boike, Lac qui Parle Valley, 43-7½; Jordan Mount, Crosby-Ironton, 43-2¼; Michael Goldman, Pine Island, 42-6¼; Christopher Hilton, St. Charles, 42-2¼; Lance Luchsinger, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 42-1; Natavon Nix, Minnehaha Academy, 42-0¼; Cale Hansen, Maple River, 42-0.
• Friday: Finals, 3:30 pm
track and field • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Team scores through 4 events
• Top 10: Wayzata 26, Shakopee 24, Rosemount 18, Mounds View 13, Rochester Century 12, Eagan 11, Stillwater 9, East Ridge and Bemidji 8, Edina and Minnetonka 7.
Individual event finals • Thursday
• 3,200: Madelyn Gullickson, Wayzata, 10:39.55; Taylor Isabel, Mounds View, 10:40.77; Mia Hoffman, Bemidji, 10:42.52; Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins, 10:44.57; Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake, 10:49.23; Laura McClary, St. Paul Central, 10:52.36; Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View, 10:52.93; Marissa Long, Chanhassen, 11:00.91.
• Discus: Elise Jensen, Rochester Century, 149-8; Alysha Onwuneme, Eagan, 147-7; Jordan Hecht, Rosemount, 140-0; Olivia Duncan, Prior Lake, 139-7; Anya Schmidt, Rogers, 135-9; Katie Kelzenberg, Wayzata, 128-8; Andi Mehrer, Elk River, 128-5; Kendall Thurston, Armstrong, 128-3.
• High jump: Lauren DuBois, Shakopee, 5-5; Kailee Kohrt, Wayzata, 5-4; Mya Folken, Minnetonka, 5-2; Maria Matysik, Edina, 5-2; Avah Shaw, Andover, 5-2; Cora Clough, Brainerd, 5-2; Julia Gordon, Farmington, 5-2; Anya Williams, Stillwater, 5-0.
• Long jump: Samantha Carr, Shakopee, 18-7¼; Cassandra Gospodarek, Rosemount, 18-0¼; Megan Clark, East Ridge, 17-10½; Hemetii Apet, Roseville, 17-10½; Hattie Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 17-10; Cayman Pagel, Stillwater, 17-9½; Anya Williams, Stillwater, 17-7; Marvelous Onwualo, Blaine, 17-6½.
Saturday: Finals, 3:30 pm
CLASS 2A
Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am
Saturday: Finals, 9 am
CLASS 1A
Team scores through 4 events
• Top 10: Luverne 24, Minnehaha Academy 14, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, Blooming Prairie and Nevis 12; Staples-Motley 11, Math & Science, International Falls, Osakis and Murray County Central 10.
Individual event finals • Thursday
• 3,200: Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 10:35.02; Amanda Overgaauw, Murray County Central, 10:54.96; Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley, 11:11.26; Jenna DeBates, Luverne, 11:11.51; Madison LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 11:13.48; Halle Whitman, Minnehaha Academy, 11:14.18; Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley, 11:16.93; Sonja Semling, Winona, Cotter, 11:28.29.
• Discus: Jadyn Hart, Luverne, 131-0; Kiley Kranz, Osakis, 122-10; Sydney Torgerson, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, 122-6; Jocelyn Hart, Luverne, 121-11; Keira McCord, Concordia Academy, 117-2; Alexis Riniker, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 116-4; Ellie Welch, Park Rapids, 111-7; Katelyn Vesledahl, Bagley/Fosston, 111-4.
• High jump: Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 5-4; Olivia Thostenson, International Falls, 5-3; Kaitaia Klemetsen, South Ridge/Cherry, 5-3; Isabella Olson, East Central, 5-3; Hanna Strom, Triton, 5-2; Annika Aakre, Park Christian, 5-2; Ashley Kimman, Pierz, 5-0: Cadence Tanner, Minnehaha Academy, 5-0.
• Long jump: Brielle Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 18-3¼; McKaylen Lewis, Math & Science, 17-11½; Cadence Tanner, Minnehaha Academy, 17-8; Hayley Lentsch, Kenyon-Wanamingo, 17-7; Jackie Medford, 17-5½; Adella Schmoll, RACE, 17-1¼; Jaden Hackel, Perham, 17-1¼; Reese Koenen, Pine Island, 17-0½.
• Friday: Finals, 3:30 pm