THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Class 4A

Section 2 • Championship

• Chanhassen 2, Shakopee 0

Section 8 • Championship

• Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Rogers 1

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • Championship

• Mankato West 5, New Prague 4

Section 4 • Championship

• Mahtomedi 8, St. Anthony 1

Section 6 • Championship

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 11, Hutchinson 4

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • Championship

• Sibley East 4, New Ulm 3

Section 3 • Championship

• Fairmont 6, Paynesville 0 (Game 1)

• Fairmont 2, Paynesville 1 (Game 2)

Section 4 • Championship

• St. Agnes 2, Liberty Classical 1

Section 5 • Championship

• Watertown-Mayer 7, Glencoe-SL 2

Section 6 • Championship

Fourth round

• Wadena-DC 8, Albany 2 (Game 1)

• Wadena-DC 2, Albany 0 (Game 2)

Section 7 • Championship

• Duluth Marshall 8, Proctor 4

Section 8 • Championship

• Perham 5, Roseau 3 (Game 1)

• Perham vs. Roseau (Game 2 Friday)

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Perham 1, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Championship

• SE St. Mary's 4, NU Cathedral 2 (Game 1)

• NU Cathedral 10, SE St. Mary's 0 (Game 2)

Section 3 • Championship

• Russell-T-R 7, MACCRAY 3 (Game 1)

• MACCRAY 2, Russell-T-R 1 (Game 2)

Section 4 • Championship

• Randolph 6, New Life Academy 4

Section 5 • Championship

• Hinckley-F. 6, Bertha-Hewitt/V. 4 (Game 1)

• Bertha-Hewitt/V. 4, Hinckley-F. 1 (Game 2)

Section 6 • Championship

• NY Mills 13, Kerkhoven-M-S 2 (Game 1)

• NY Mills vs. Kerkhoven-M-S (Game 2 Friday)

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• NY Mills 10, Belgrade-B-Elrosa 4

Section 7 • Championship

• South Ridge 3, Ely 2

Section 8 • Championship

• Sacred Heart 3, Ada-Borup/West 2

LACROSSE • BOYS

Section 3 • Championship

• Woodbury 10, St. Thomas Academy 9

Section 6 • Championship

• Prior Lake 15, Rosemount 2

Section 7 • Championship

• Centennial 14, Chisago Lakes 7

Section 8 • Championship

• Moorhead 9, St. Michael-Albertville 2

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Section 3 • Championship

• Two Rivers/GA 15, Park of CG 3

Section 6 • Championship

• Rosemount 13, Prior Lake 11

Section 7 • Championship

• Andover 9, Centennial 6

Section 8 • Championship

• Elk River/Zimmerman 23, Buffalo 3

STATE TOURNAMENTS

GOLF • BOYS

CLASS 3A

At Bunker Hills G.C. in Coon Rapids

Tuesday

• First round, 7:30 am

Wednesday

• Second round, 7:30 am

CLASS 2A

At Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan

Tuesday

• First round, 7:30 am

Wednesday

• Second round, 7:30 am

CLASS 1A

At Pebble Creek G.C. in Becker

Tuesday

• First round, 7:30 am

Wednesday

• Second round, 7:30 am

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

At Bunker Hills G.C. in Coon Rapids

Tuesday

• First round, noon

Wednesday

• Second round, noon

CLASS 2A

At Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan

Tuesday

• First round, noon

Wednesday

• Second round, noon

CLASS 1A

At Pebble Creek G.C. in Becker

Tuesday

• First round, noon

Wednesday

• Second round, noon

SOFTBALL

At Caswell Park

CLASS 4A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Brainerd 4, East Ridge 3

• Forest Lake 6, Centennial 3

• Hopkins 3, Chanhassen 1

• White Bear Lake 3, Lakeville South 0

Semifinals

• Brainerd 5, Hopkins 2

• Forest Lake 3, White Bear Lake 2

Consolation semifinals

• Centennial 5, Lakeville South 3

• East Ridge 4, Chanhassen 2

Friday • Fifth place

• Centennial (19-6) vs. East Ridge (18-7), 9 am

Third place

• Hopkins (18-7) vs. White Bear Lake (22-4), 11 am

Championship

• Brainerd (26-0) vs. Forest Lake (21-5), 1 pm

Class 3A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Chisago Lakes 6, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1

• Mankato West 5, Monticello 1

• Simley 3, St. Anthony 2

• Winona 9, Rocori 0

Semifinals

• Mankato West 4, Simley 3

• Winona 4, Chisago Lakes 0

Consolation semifinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, Rocori 0

• St. Anthony 16, Monticello 5

Friday • Fifth place

• Benilde-St. Margaret's (15-8) vs. St. Anthony (26-3), 9 am

Third place

• Chisago Lakes (21-5) vs. Simley (15-10), 11 am

Championship

• Mankato West (22-4) vs. Winona (23-1), 1:30 pm

Class 2A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Chatfield 8, Mounds Park Academy 5

• Dilworth-G-Felton 4, LeSueur-H. 2

• Maple Lake 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

• Proctor 7, Pipestone Area 6

Semifinals

• Chatfield 3, Dilworth-G-Felton 1

• Proctor 2, Maple Lake 1, 12 inn.

Consolation semifinals

• LeSueur-H. 3, Mounds Park Academy 2

• Pipestone Area 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 4

Friday • Fifth place

• LeSueur-Henderson (21-4) vs. Pipestone Area (15-10), 9 am

Third place

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (22-5) vs. Maple Lake (23-3), 11 am

Championship

• Chatfield (27-2) vs. Proctor (24-1), 2 pm

Class 1A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Edgerton/SMC 3, Red Lake Falls 1

• Moose Lake-WR 8, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

• Nicollet 10, Menahga 0

• Randolph 5, Upsala 1

Semifinals

• Moose Lake-WR 3, Randolph 2

• Nicollet 4, Edgerton/SMC 1

Consolation semifinals

• Red Lake Falls 11, Menahga 1

• Wabasha-Kellogg 5, Upsala 1

Friday • Fifth place

• Red Lake Falls (25-2) vs. Wabasha-Kellogg (14-13), 9 am

Third place

• Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian (18-7) vs. Randolph (21-5) loser, 11 am

Championship

• Moose Lake-Willow River (26-4) vs. Nicollet (23-2), 2:30 pm

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

At Baseline Tennis Center

Individual tournament

Thursday • Quarterfinals

Singles

• Ashton Adesoro, St. Paul Harding, def. Nolan Ranger, Edina, 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

• Collin Beduhn, Wayzata, def. Konner Gunwall, Chanhassen, 6-2, 6-2.

• Matthew Fullerton, Edina, def. Christo Alex, Mounds View, 6-1, 6-4.

• Allen Gong, Eagan, def. Jackson Meyer, Lakeville South, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

• Kaushik Bukkuri-Luke Fridinger, East Ridge, def. Preston Perrill-Jack Tanner, Orono, 6-1, 6-4.

• Tej Bhagra-Spencer Busch, Rochester Mayo, def. Maneesha Dharmadasa-Ani Vadrevu, Eden Prairie, 6-1, 6-2.

• Matias Maule-Sam Skanse, Orono, def. Jack Allaben-Dylan Pham, Mahtomedi, 6-2, 6-0.

• Brandon Pham-Sam Rathmanner, Mahtomedi, def. Ryan Bengtson-Eli Scheideman, Becker, 6-0, 6-1.

Friday

• Singles & Doubles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Individual tournament

Thursday • Quarterfinals

Singles

• Evan Fraser, Mounds Park Academy, def. Zach Piehl, Breck, 6-1, 6-0.

• Isaac Maddock, Osakis, def. Max Sampson, Mora, 6-1, 6-0.

• Tate Reichmann, Minnewaska Area, def. Jared Delich, Rock Ridge, 6-1, 7-5.

• Marjan Veldic, Rochester Lourdes, def. Michael Frost, Holy Family, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

• Leo Benson-Maik Nguyen, St. Paul Academy, def. John Gorman-Enrico Petto, Breck, 6-4, 6-2.

• Dylan Hahn-Jack Onkka, Thief River Falls, def. Jacob Colton-Baasit Mahmood, St. Paul Academy, 6-3, 7-5.

• AJ Helmer-Andy Stevenson, Fridley, def. Marty Anderson-Cooper Dean, St. Peter, 6-3, 6-2.

• Ethan Leeser-Frederick Suhler, Rochester Lourdes, def. JJ Cornelius-Rhett Janisch, Thief River Falls, 6-1, 6-1.

Friday

• Singles & Doubles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS 3A

Thursday • Teams (Top 10)

• Minneapolis Southwest 22, Brainerd 15, Armstrong and Waconia 12, Cooper, Rochester Century and St. Paul Central 10, Wayzata 9, Spring Lake Park 8.5, East Ridge, Minnetonka, Mounds View, Rosemount and St. Michael-Albertville 8

Individual events (Top 5)

• 3,200: 1. Noah Breker, Armstrong, 9:04.81; 2. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest, 9:06.09; 3. Nicholas Gilles, Minnetonka, 9:06.45; Daniel Vanacker, Forest Lake, 9:09.08; 5. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn, 9:11.52.

• Triple jump: 1. Hakeem Ford, Minneapolis Southwest, 47-8; 2. Carlton Mukurazita, St. Paul Central, 46-8½; 3. Jaelen Harper, East Ridge, 45-4; 4. Austin Jax, Northfield, 44-4¼; 5. Colin Elliott, Mounds View, 44-1¾.

• Shot put: 1. Andrew Albright, Brainerd, 57-1; 2. Jaxon Howard, Cooper, 56-7; 3. Weston Ebner, Rosemount, 54-7¾; 4. Elinneus Davis, Moorhead, 54-2; 5. Jordan Dunigan, Woodbury, 53-6¼.

• Shot put (wheelchair): 1. Michael Allen, Wayzata, 17-0.

• Pole vault: 1. Travis Reighard, Waconia, 15-3; 2. Nathan Nelson, Rochester Century, 15-0; 3. Jack Helmich, Wayzata, 15-0; 4. (tie) Sebastian Santiago, Spring Lake Park, and Leif Ziring, Duluth East, 12-9.

• Saturday: Finals, 4 pm

CLASS 2A

• Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 9 am

CLASS 1A

Thursday • Teams (Top 10)

• Nova Classical 22, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Pine Island and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 12, Montevideo, Wadena-Deer Creek and Windom Area 10, Luverne and St. Charles 9, Adrian/Ellsworth, Ogilvie and St. Cloud Cathedral 8

Individual events (Top 5)

• 3,200: 1. Finn McCormick, Nova Classical, 9:27.20; 2. Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical, 9:35.02; 3. Turner Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral, 9:38.60; 4. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks, 9:38.75; 5. Kevin Turlington, Rochester Lourdes, 9:44.60.

• Triple jump: 1. Joshua Finseth, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 46-1½; 2. Dylan Serreyn, Windom Area, 44-7¾; 3. Andrew Berg, Ogilvie, 44-1¾; 4. Joe Nedoroscik, Browerville, 43-7½; 5. Laden Neison, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, 43-6½.

• Shot put: 1. Tony Nelson, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 57-3; 2. Francis O'Malley, Montevideo, 54-7; 3. Cole Boltjes, Adrian/Ellsworth, 53-11; 4. Garrett Bonow, Lewiston-Altura, 53-¾; 5. Thomas Loeffler, St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran, 50-2½.

• Shot put (wheelchair): Category 1-1. Tyler Gunnarson, St. Charles, 15-7¾; Category 2-1. Toby Hagen, River Valley, 12-2¼; 2. James Hagen, River Valley, 9-8½.

• Pole vault: 1. Jarod White, Pine Island, 16-0; 2. Brady Domier, Wadena-Deer Creek, 14-6; 3. Jeff Thoreson, St. Charles, 14-0; 4. (tie) Gavin Gullikson, West Marshall, and Nick Nierenhausen, Crosby-Ironton, 13-6.

• Friday: Finals, 4 pm

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS 3A

Thursday • Top 10 Teams

• Rosemount 22, Edina 20, Minnetonka 16, East Ridge 14, Chanhassen, Prior Lake and Wayzata 13, Eden Prairie and Spring Lake Park 12, St. Michael-Albertville 11

Top 5 Individuals

• 3,200: 1. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata, 10:09.50; 2. Isabella Roemer, Chanhassen, 10:24.47; 3. Alexandra Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville, 10:40.43; 4. Halle Mestery, East Ridge, 10:47.82; 5. Taylor Isabel, Mounds View, 10:48.65.

• High jump: 1. Nia Holloway, Eden Prairie, 5-8; 2. Mya Folken, Minnetonka, 5-6; 3. Maria Matysik, Edina, 5-4; 4. Winona Stone, Minnetonka, 5-4; 5. Meredith Smith, Minneapolis Southwest, 5-4.

• Long jump: 1. Maddie Dahlien, Edina, 18-8½; 2. Ava Cinnamo, Rosemount, 18-8; 3. Megan Clark, East Ridge, 18-4; 4. Victoria Laberge, Spring Lake Park, 17-11¾; 5. Ashlyn Jore, Prior Lake, 17-6½.

• Discus: 1. Jordan Hecht, Rosemount, 148-6; 2. Shelby Svien, Northfield, 143-7; 3. Adison Kapitzke, Champlin Park, 137-8; 4. Ashley Stewart, Spring Lake Park, 135-3; 5. Olivia Duncan, Prior Lake, 131-8.

• Saturday: Finals, 4 pm

CLASS 2A

• Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 9 am

CLASS 1A

Thursday • Top 10 Teams

• Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 25, Concordia Academy 22, Blooming Prairie and Nevis 12, Chatfield, Murray County Central and Pierz 10, St. Cloud Cathedral 9, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8

Top 5 Individuals

• 3,200: 1. Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 10:36.99; 2. Amanda Overgaauw, Murray County Central, 10:51.56; 3. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 11:05.75; 4. Kaylee Walklin, Windom Area, 11:17.72; 5. Clara Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral, 11:24.30.

• High jump: 1. Annaka Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 5-6; 2. Ashley Kimman, Pierz, 5-3; 3. Ellie Becker, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 5-3; 4. Lucy McCallum, Parnassus Prep, 5-2; 5. Aidyn Bruns, Canby/Minneota, 5-2.

• Long jump: 1. Brielle Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area 18-4¾; 2. Shaina Zinter, Concordia Academy, 18-½; 3. Haley Lentsch, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, 17-8; 4. Jackie Cole, Medford, 17-1¾; 5. Ellie Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball Area, 17-1¼.

• Discus: 1. Nora Wilhelm, Concordia Academy, 134-5; 2. Zayda Priebe, Chatfield, 131-0; 3. Olivia Schwarzrock, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 129-11; 4. Monica Johnson, Northome-Kelliher/Blackduck, 124-5; 5. Jadyn Hart, Luverne, 122-0.

• Friday: Finals, 4 pm