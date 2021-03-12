Champlin Park, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, completed an unbeaten regular season with a 72-66 victory over Park Center in a boys' basketball game Thursday night at Champlin Park.

Francis Nwaokorie, a 6-7 senior who has committed to UC San Diego, scored 25 points to lead the Rebels (18-0). Dylan Gichaba contributed 13 points for the Rebels, who led by two points at halftime.

Braeden Carrington scored 16 and Ayouba Berthe added 15 to pace the Pirates (13-5), who had a five-game winning streak end.

In the teams' first meeting of the season, on Feb. 17, Champlin Park won 81-78 in overtime.

Mahtomedi 78, South St. Paul 34: Owen Carlson scored 22 points to lead the host Zephyrs past the Packers. The loss was the first of the season for the Packers (17-1), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A. The Zephyrs (12-3) lost to South St. Paul 101-69 on Feb. 12.

Elk River 68, Maple Grove 55: Parker Behne was 8-for-10 shooting from three-point range and scored 34 points to lead the Elks past the visiting Crimson.

Rockford 99 Glencoe-Silver Lake 93: Ryan Boysen scored 30 points and Sam Zilmer scored 26 to help the visiting Rockets outlast the Panthers. Derek Pepin added 16 points for the Rockets (15-3), who led 53-41 at halftime. Mitchel Jaskowiak scored 29 to lead the Panthers (10-8), who got within three points late in the second half.

Waconia 65, St. Cloud Tech 54: Senior forward Spencer Swanson had 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the host Wildcats past the Tigers. Dontae Horshaw scored 22 to lead the Tigers.

Girls' basketball

Minnehaha Academy 63, Blake 49: Eighth-grader Addi Mack scored a season-high 34 points to lead the Redhawks, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, past the visiting Bears. Mack, a 5-5 guard, is averaging 23.7 points per game.

Osseo 75, Coon Rapids 73: Sophomore Aalayah Wilson scored a season-high 41 points to help the Orioles outlast the visiting Cardinals.

Boys' hockey

Eagan 3, Eastview 2: Parker Jensen scored a power-play goal six seconds into overtime to lift the Wildcats to their first victory of the season. Graeme Edmund had 45 saves for Eagan (1-13). The Wildcats were outshot 47-20.

Girls' hockey

Hill-Murray 2, South St. Paul 1 (OT): Freshman Chloe Boreen scored at 2:14 of the overtime to lift the Pioneers, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, past the Packers, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 1A. Hill-Murray (11-2) led 1-0 before Makenna Deering's power-play goal midway through the third period tied the score for the Packers (11-6-1).

Stillwater 5, Mounds View 2: Senior Lexi Huber scored a goal in each period to lead the Ponies, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, past the visiting Mustangs. On Tuesday, Huber scored four goals in the Ponies' victory over Irondale/St. Anthony.

Burnsville 2, Lakeville South 1: Zoie Dundon had a goal and assist and Hannah Benfer scored a goal to help the Blaze hold off the Cougars, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A. Trailing 2-0, the Cougars got a power-play goal from Taylor Otremba with 1:21 remaining in the third period.

JOEL RIPPEL