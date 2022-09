Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

6• Princedreamcess (Hernandez) 2.20 2.10 2.10

2 • Taking Charge Desi (Wade) 2.40 2.10

3 • Mazi (Bridgmohan) 3.40

Time: 1:16.72. Exacta: 6-2, $1.70. Trifecta: 6-2-3, $3.35.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

5 • Canterbury Gold (Lindsay) 11.00 3.60 3.20

2 • She's Xtremely Hot (Roman) 2.40 2.10

1 • She's Not to Blame (Arroyo) 6.40

Time: 1:39.96. Exacta: 5-2, $10.10. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $42.50. Superfecta: 5-2-1-4, $72.69. Daily double: (6-5), $6.80

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

10 • Scatamaran (Hernandez) 6.80 3.00 2.20

2 • Total Surprise (Roman) 2.20 2.10

a 6 • Protonic and Gin (Wade) 2.20

Time: 1:12.61 . Exacta: 10-2, $6.00. Trifecta: 10-2-6, $6.50. Superfecta: 10-2-6-4, $2.49. Pick 3: (1,6-5-10), $16.40. Daily double: (5-10), $16.30

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

2 • Rozey Cheeks (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.20 2.40

1 • Apart of My Charm (Lopez) 5.80 3.60

5 • Distorted View (Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:28.05. Exacta: 2-1, $9.80. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $12.15. Superfecta: 2-1-5-6, $6.03. Pick 3: (5-10-2/3/7), $34.30. Pick 4: (1/6-5-10-2/3/7), $45.70. Daily double: (10-2), $10.40.

5 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Thick Haze (Bridgmohan) 5.60 3.20 2.80

6 • Mr. Who (Quinonez) 6.40 4.40

1 • Perfect Wager (Eikleberry) 3.80

Time: 1:41.52 . Exacta: 5-6, $16.80. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $44.75. Superfecta: 5-6-1-3, $45.31. Pick 3: (10-2/3/7-2/5), $18.25. Daily double: (2-5), $7.50

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

7 • Miss Dutton (Harr) 10.20 5.60 3.60

5 • Grandiose Summer (Lindsay) 24.40 9.80

6 • Rosehill Road (Roman) 7.60

Time: x. Exacta: 7-5, $63.60. Trifecta: 7-5-6, $185.55. Superfecta: 7-5-6-8, $199.33. Pick 3: (2/3/7-2/5-7), $17.45. Daily double: (5-7), $11.70

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

1 • Tapit Sam (Hernandez) 2.60 2.10 2.10

3 • Summer Swinger (Arroyo) 3.80 2.20

6 • Stillwater Brown (Lopez) 2.40

Time: 1:05.80. Exacta: 1-3, $6.00. Trifecta: 1-3-6, $3.80. Superfecta: 1-3-6-5, $1,97. Pick 3: (2,5-7-1,7), $8.80. Pick 4: (2,3,7-2,5-7-1,7), $30.15. Pick 5: (10-2,3,7-2,5-7-1,7), $121.40. Daily double: (7-1), $7.70

8 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

6 • Michael B (Frink) 3.80 2.40 2.20

7 • Eos Saving Interest (Beverly) 12.00 8.80

4 • Db Quick Sam (Goodwin) 7.40

Time: :18.04. Exacta: 6-7, $14.60. Trifecta: 6-7-4, $85.15. Superfecta: 6-7-4-3, $50.86. Pick 3: (7-1/7-6), $8.05. Daily double: (1-6), $2.50

9 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

2 • Hallelujah 21 (Harr) 3.20 2.10 2.10

4 • Sweeet Tea (Goodwin) 3.60 2.10

1 • Apocalltical James (Suarez-Ricardo) 2.10

Time: 15.69 . Exacta: 2-4, $9.40. Trifecta: 2-4-1, $3.65. Superfecta: 2-4-1-3, $1.10. Pick 3: (1,7-6-2,7), $2.55. Daily double: (6-2), 5.00

10 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,000.

4 • There He Is Gone (Smith) 24.60 7.20 4.20

5 • Western Reserve (Vega) 7.00 3.20

1 • The Minnesota Moon (Escobedo) 2.20

Time: :17.591. Exacta: 4-5, $41.10. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $81.05. Pick 3: (6-2,7-4), $12.30. Pick 4: (1,7-6-2,7), $59.00

Total handle: $1,158,847. Live handle: $84,459.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 6-10 (.600). Totals: 161-513 (.314). Lock of the day: 29-49 (.592).