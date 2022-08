Share on Pinterest

1 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

5 • Quarantena Bambino (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.20 2.10

6 • Tripp Wildcat (Harr) 3.20 2.60

3 • Causeway Surprise (Lara) 2.80

Time: 0:53.46. Scratched: Cat On the Prowl. Exacta: 5-6, $4.80. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $7.45.

2 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

3 • Angel's Magic (Quinonez) 4.80 2.60 2.10

1 • Back to Selling (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.60

2 • Harmon Killer Brew (Roman) 3.00

Time: 1:34.75. Exacta: 3-1, $7.00. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $11.40. Superfecta: 3-1-2-4, $4.70. Daily Double: 5-3, $4.40.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

5 • Romeo's Glory (Lopez) 3.20 2.20 2.10

2 • Izzy in a Tizzy (Arroyo) 4.60 3.20

3 • Untold Story (Lara) 2.60

Time: 1:19.86. Exacta: 5-2, $8.60. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $13.65. Superfecta: 5-2-3-1, $10.62. Pick 3: 4/5-3-5, $3.85. Daily Double: 3-5, $6.10.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,300.

2 • Martini Blu (Roman) 3.00 2.40 2.10

1 • Give Em Heck Beck (Lara) 4.80 3.40

3 • Southern Pecan (Harr) 4.00

Time: 1:10.95. Scratched: Xtreme Mayhem, Pure Rocket. Exacta: 2-1, $6.00. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $9.95. Pick 3: 3-5-2/4/6, $5.35. Pick 4: 4/5-3-5-2/4/6, $10.15. Daily Double: 5-2, $3.10.

5 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,285.

8 • Hard Attack (Bridgmohan) 15.40 6.00 3.40

6 • Calibrate (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.80

4 • Kid Frostie (H. Hernandez) 4.40

Time: 1:37.67. Scratched: Soul Coaxing. Exacta: 8-6, $19.80. Trifecta: 8-6-4, $67.30. Superfecta: 8-6-4-3, $76.44. Pick 3: 5-2/4/6-8, $17.55. Daily Double: 2-8, $12.50.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

2 • Dastardly Deeds (Gallardo) 52.00 12.20 4.20

3 • Hurts So Bad (H. Hernandez) 3.60 2.80

1 • Notacry (Lopez) 3.40

Time: 0:56.94. Scratched: Master Red. Exacta: 2-3, $81.30. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $150.15. Superfecta: 2-3-1-5, $79.42. Pick 3: 2/4/6-8-2, $109.40. Daily Double: 8-2, $92.80.

7 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

3 • Runaway A. Train (Wade) 9.80 4.40 2.60

4 • Boozin At Bozos (Quinonez) 5.80 2.80

2 • Que Pasa Mufasa (Roman) 2.40

Time: 1:12.01. Scratched: Birdie Be Gone. Exacta: 3-4, $22.30. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $41.75. Superfecta: 3-4-2-5, $23.72. Pick 3: 8-2-3, $428.70. Pick 4: 2/4/6-8-2-3, $820.00. Pick 5: 5-2/4/6-8-2-3, $3,625.05. Daily Double: 2-3, $120.90.

8 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Freddy Separate (Harr) 6.60 3.20 2.20

3 • Cartel Little Okey (Vega) 4.60 2.80

1 • Coliseum (Escobedo) 2.10

Time: 0:15.51. Exacta: 5-3, $15.60. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $11.60. Superfecta: 5-3-1-4, $4.50. Pick 3: 2-3-5, $137.50. Daily Double: 3-5, $11.50.

9 250 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

3 • Jess Digs Me (Harr) 6.20 4.20 3.00

6 • Karls Dirt Surfin (Vega) 5.40 2.80

5 • Kowboy Alex (Cervantes) 4.20

Time: 0:13.45. Exacta: 3-6, $19.10. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $49.50. Superfecta: 3-6-5-2, $14.45. Pick 3: 3-5-3, $33.40. Daily Double: 5-3, $12.30.

10 Cash Caravan Stakes. 440 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $38,600.

1 • Jess Rocket Man (Escobedo) 2.10 2.10 —

6 • Trippin Guns (Frink) 2.60 —

2 • Myownersbroke (Goodwin) —

Time: 0:21.68. Scratched: Averys Rocket, Dickey Bob. Exacta: 1-6, $2.10. Pick 3: 5-3-1/3/5, $7.40. Pick 4: 3-5-3-1/3/5, $42.30. Daily Double: 3-1, $4.20.

Total handle: $923,021. Live handle: $94,481.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 152-485 (.313). Lock of the day: 27-46 (.587).