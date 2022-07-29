Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $40,000.

5 • Molly's Angel (Roman) 9.40 4.00 2.80

2 • Beach Flower (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.60

4 • Hotasapistol (H. Hernandez) 3.40

Time: 1:38.31. Exacta: 5-2, $15.40. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $28.55.

2 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

1 • Sahm Tequila (L. Fuentes) 7.60 3.80 2.80

5 • Kovacs (H. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

4 • Big Boy McCoy (Barandela) 2.80

Time: NA. Exacta: 1-5, $7.20. Trifecta: 1-5-4, $16.60. Superfecta: 1-5-4-3, $9.90. Daily Double: 5-1, $23.60.

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Sam Sez (Lara) 40.60 16.40 12.20

2 • Total Surprise (Valenzuela) 6.20 4.20

4 • Hand Pay (Goodwin) 5.80

Time: 1:00.06. Exacta: 1-2, $87.60. Trifecta: 1-2-4, $228.70. Superfecta: 1-2-4-5, $267.00. Pick 3: 5-1-1, $145.75. Daily Double: 1-1, $63.20.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,950.

4 • Time Heist (Wade) 9.00 3.80 2.80

7 • Perfect Wager (H. Hernandez) 2.60 2.40

6 • May We All (L. Fuentes) 3.40

Time: 1:11.20. Exacta: 4-7, $10.80. Trifecta: 4-7-6, $17.10. Superfecta: 4-7-6-3, $14.76. Pick 3: 1-1-4, $103.45. Pick 4: 5-1-1-4, $752.00. Daily Double: 1-4, $88.70.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

5 • Missyintomischief (Brdgmhn) 5.80 3.80 2.60

7 • Chai Tea (Harr) 9.60 5.20

3 • Betty's Bar (Lopez) 4.20

Time: 1:11.71. Exacta: 5-7, $22.90. Trifecta: 5-7-3, $67.25. Superfecta: 5-7-3-4, $92.27. Pick 3: 1-4-5, $141.30. Daily Double: 4-5, $17.30.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

9 • Portsmouth (Harr) 5.20 2.60 2.20

6 • Prize Fighter (L. Fuentes) 3.00 2.40

1 • Untold Story (Lara) 6.80

Time: NA. Exacta: 9-6, $5.20. Trifecta: 9-6-1, $33.00. Superfecta: 9-6-1-8, $23.14. Pick 3: 4-5-9, $21.15. Daily Double: 5-9, $10.10.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

9 • Amaretto Di Amore (Harr) 7.60 3.80 2.80

1 • Bailout Kela (Roman) 4.40 3.20

4 • Bellefire (Canchari) 9.40

Time: 1:12.05. Exacta: 9-1, $12.40. Trifecta: 9-1-4, $119.75. Superfecta: 9-1-4-2, $84.71. Pick 3: 5-9-9, $16.45. Pick 4: 4-5-9-9, $93.60. Pick 5: 1-4-5-9-9, $2,030.30. Daily Double: 9-9, $10.60.

8 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,000.

3 • Lethal Timber (Beverly) 23.20 8.00 5.40

2 • She's Already Famous (Escbdo) 2.80 2.60

4 • Fdd Texas Tea (Harr) 4.60

Time: 0:15.58. Exacta: 3-2, $29.70. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $106.40. Superfecta: 3-2-4-5, $32.60. Pick 3: 9-9-3, $84.35. Daily Double: 9-3, $160.70.

9 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $19,900.

6 • Chloes Magic (Escobedo) 9.20 3.40 2.40

2 • Dugan Chapel Baby (Harr) 2.60 2.40

3 • Voodoo Vinnie (Beverly) 3.20

Time: 0:15.57. Exacta: 6-2, $9.30. Trifecta: 6-2-3, $22.90. Superfecta: 6-2-3-4, $10.75. Pick 3: 9-3-6, $156.05. Daily Double: 3-6, $103.00.

10 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

1 • Seis It Aint So (Ricardo) 2.40 2.10 2.10

2 • Louee Blue (Cervantes) 6.00 3.20

5 • Dangerous Empress (Harr) 2.40

Time: 0:16.08. Exacta: 1-2, $5.50. Trifecta: 1-2-5, $9.20. Superfecta: 1-2-5-3, $3.72. Pick 3: 3-6-1, $43.35. Daily Double: 6-1, $8.90.

11 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

1 • Peaceful Reign (Escobedo) 3.20 2.60 2.20

5 • Rocking the World (Harr) 6.20 4.60

4 • Ms Streakin Eyes (Ricardo) 3.20

Time: 0:16.35. Exacta: 1-5, $19.90. Trifecta: 1-5-4, $38.75. Superfecta: 1-5-4-2, $30.30 Pick 3: 6-1-1, $6.60. Pick 4: 3-6-1-1, $63.30. Daily Double: 1-1, $2.30.

Total handle: $1,332,270. Live handle: $129,748.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-11 (.273). Totals: 117-344 (.340). Lock of the day: 19-34 (.559).