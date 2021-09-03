Share on Pinterest

1 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

6 • Ship It Red (R. Fuentes) 6.60 3.40 2.10

4 • Skippy's Strike (Butler) 4.20 2.10

2 • Plane Talk (Quinonez) 2.10

Time: 0:57.18. Exacta: 6-4, $16.20. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $15.40. Superfecta: 6-4-2-3, $14.31.

2 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

1 • Fire Extinguisher (Eikleberry) 7.00 4.00 2.20

3 • Johnny Up (Quinonez) 9.40 3.40

4 • Westa Waverly (Wade) 3.00

Time: 0:56.92. Exacta: 1-3, $29.50. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $71.20. Superfecta: 1-3-4-6, $49.42. Daily Double: 6-1, $16.50.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

8 • Champs Success (Quinonez) 7.00 3.40 2.40

1 • Fake Solution (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.40

5 • Oxwood (Lindsay) 3.80

Time: 1:30.38. Scratched: Didjadoit. Exacta: 8-1, $13.20. Trifecta: 8-1-5, $35.40. Superfecta: 8-1-5-2, $25.13. Pick 3: 6-1-8, $30.35. Daily Double: 1-8, $16.00.

4 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

4 • Someone Said So (Hamilton) 8.80 4.40 2.80

5 • Hotasapistol (Eikleberry) 4.40 2.80

3 • Berry Good (Quinonez) 2.40

Time: 1:15.80. Exacta: 4-5, $19.60. Trifecta: 4-5-3, $20.60. Superfecta: 4-5-3-1, $8.35. Pick 3: 1-8-4, $55.35. Daily Double: 8-4, $16.50.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

5 • Baildon (Negron) 4.00 2.60 2.10

4 • Quality Chrome (Hamilton) 3.20 2.20

6 • Goldie's Delight (Quinonez) 2.20

Time: x. Scratched: Summer Swinger. Exacta: 5-4, $5.80. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $4.85. Superfecta: 5-4-6-7, $3.36. Pick 3: 8-4-5/8, $28.20. Pick 4: 1-8-4-5/8, $148.60. Daily Double: 4-5, $9.90.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Rocktizway (Canchari) 20.00 7.60 6.60

3 • P Club (Harr) 6.20 4.40

7 • Sierra Hotel (R. Fuentes) 4.20

Time: 0:56.44. Scratched: Company Store. Exacta: 5-3, $49.80. Trifecta: 5-3-7, $134.75. Superfecta: 5-3-7-1, $112.84. Pick 3: 4-5/8-5, $61.80. Daily Double: 5-5, $26.70.

7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

7 • Pretti Ta Kela (Wade) 3.20 2.60 2.20

9 • Going Running Too (Valenzuela) 6.00 4.00

4 • Orts Dream (Harr) 4.80

Time: 1:19.33. Scratched: Runaway A. Train, Awesome Pegasus. Exacta: 7-9, $7.30. Trifecta: 7-9-4, $23.55. Superfecta: 7-9-4-1, $33.49. Pick 3: 5/8-5-6/7/8, $23.70. Daily Double: 5-7, $20.60.

8 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,990.

5 • I'm a Special Star (Harr) 7.60 2.80 3.20

7 • Boss Hugo (Valenzuela) 2.60 2.40

1 • Poverty Flats (Eikleberry) 7.00

Time: 0:57.94. Scratched: Well Pro. Exacta: 5-7, $6.90. Trifecta: 5-7-1, $37.75. Superfecta: 5-7-1-8, $27.72. Pick 3: 5-6/7/8-5, $53.50. Daily Double: 7-3, $1.60. Daily Double: 7-5, $7.50.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

7 • Super Constitution (Quinonez) 5.40 2.80 2.40

4 • Quantum Leap (L. Fuentes) 3.40 3.00

6 • Flash of Promise (Wade) 3.40

Time: 1:36.88. Exacta: 7-4, $20.60. Trifecta: 7-4-6, $22.60. Superfecta: 7-4-6-2, $8.91. Pick 3: 6/7/8-5-7, $11.2. Pick 4: 5-6/7/8-5-7, $122.15. Pick 5: 5/8-5-6/7/8-5-7, $429.85. Pick 6: 4-5/8-5-6/7/8-5-7, $6,371.40. Daily Double: 5-7, $10.20.

Live handle: $58,457. Total handle: $1,303,416. Lietzau's results: Thursday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 178-532 (.335). Lock of the day: 28-54 (.519).