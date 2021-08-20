1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

1 • Reese C (Eikleberry) 6.20 2.60 2.10

2 • Rosehill Road (Butler) 2.20 2.10

3 • Classic Whiskey (Arroyo) 2.60

Time: 1:20.25. Scratched: Canterbury Gold. Exacta: 1-2, $5.00. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $7.00.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

3 • Westons Wildcat (Arroyo) 5.80 3.60 2.60

1 • Vivo (Eikleberry) 4.80 3.00

2 • Silver Dash (Mawing) 2.20

Time: 1:38.56. Exacta: 3-1, $18.20. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $23.40. Superfecta: 3-1-2-6, $11.51. Daily Double: 1-3, $10.70.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,770.

6 • Visual Magic (Hamilton) 6.80 3.40 2.80

1 • Fashion Rose (Juarez Jr.) 3.00 2.40

3 • Modern Muse (Hernandez) 3.00

Time: 0:56.88. Scratched: Bella Figura. Exacta: 6-1, $9.60. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $15.50. Superfecta: 1-3-6, $24.50. Daily Double: 3-6, $15.00.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

7 • Soul Coaxing (Wade) 4.60 2.80 2.40

4 • Flimflam Man (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.60

6 • Izzy in a Tizzy (Vega) 5.00

Time: 1:37.44. Scratched: Irish Dawn. Exacta: 7-4, $5.30. Trifecta: 7-4-6, $19.45. Superfecta: 7-4-6-1, $7.58. Pick 3: 3-6-2/7, $21.15. Pick 4: 1-3-6-2/7, $61.35. Daily Double: 6-7, $12.10.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,680.

5 • Market King (Lopez) 5.20 3.40 2.80

3 • Flash of Promise (Wade) 3.00 2.40

6 • Chicken Truck (Hernandez) 3.20

Time: 1:16.24. Scratched: Wenyen. Exacta: 5-3, $7.10. Trifecta: 5-3-6, $12.15. Superfecta: 5-3-6-8, $9.93. Pick 3: 6-2/7-4/5, $17.00. Daily Double: 7-5, $6.80.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

4 • Scent of Success (Hamilton) 5.20 3.40 2.40

6 • Pretty in Pink (L. Fuentes) 4.00 2.60

2 • Missyintomischief (R. Fuetes) 3.60

Time: 1:29.14. Exacta: 4-6, $7.10. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $17.50. Superfecta: 4-6-2-1, $12.02. Pick 3: 2/7-4/5-4, $11.25. Daily Double: 5-4, $7.90.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,305.

8 • Ultra Cordial (Juarez Jr.) 12.80 7.00 5.00

3 • Going Running Too (Valenzuela) 17.80 7.40

5 • Csilla (Arroyo) 4.40

Time: 1:18.65. Exacta: 8-3, $98.60. Trifecta: 8-3-5, $237.95. Superfecta: 8-3-5-2, $266.25. Pick 3: 4/5-4-8, $32.10. Daily Double: 4-8, $17.60.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Yesteryear (Valenzuela) 8.20 4.40 3.40

8 • Passthecat (Juarez Jr.) 10.20 6.00

2 • Worn a Bit (L. Fuentes) 6.40

Time: 1:17.77. Exacta: 5-8, $42.90. Trifecta: 5-8-2, $180.40. Superfecta: 5-8-2-1, $113.73. Pick 3: 4-8-5, $41.95. Daily Double: 8-5, $23.40.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

3 • Zorich (Lopez) 8.20 5.20 3.80

6 • Point of Impact (Eikleberry) 6.00 4.40

1 • Yak (Arroyo) 5.20

Time: 1:37.88. Exacta: 3-6, $27.00. Trifecta: 3-6-1, $76.55. Superfecta: 3-6-1-2, $45.94. Pick 3: 8-5-3, $56.50. Pick 4: 4-8-5-3, $176.55. Pick 5: 4/5-4-8-5-3, $575.95. Pick 6: 2/7-4/5-4-8-5-3, $1,146.60. Daily Double: 5-3, $19.10.

Live handle: $113,311. Total handle: $1,330,249.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 158-460 (.343). Lock of the day: 28-47 (.596).