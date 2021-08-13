1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,600.

3 • Kierkegaard (Negron) 3.20 — —

4 • Greater Cairo (Eikleberry) — —

2 • J J's Crown (L. Fuentes) —

Time: 1:19.79. Scratched: Love My Boss, Tapped to the Max, Old Indian Trick. Exacta: 3-4, $2.70.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $19,200.

4 • Shinny (Wade) 4.40 2.40 —

2 • Derby Code (Canchari) 2.20 —

6 • Tashkent (Negron) —

Time: 1:37.70. Scratched: Unleash the Beast, You Split Tens. Exacta: 4-2, $3.40. Daily Double: 3-4, $4.40.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

6 • Creative Plan (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.60 2.40

1 • Czechmight (Hamilton) 7.40 5.20

4 • Omen of Change (Juarez Jr.) 5.20

Time: 1:35.55. Exacta: 6-1, $18.50. Trifecta: 6-1-4, $58.30. Superfecta: 6-1-4-5, $51.45. Pick 3: 1/3/5/6-3/4/5-6, $6.50. Daily Double: 4-6, $7.30.

4 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

5 • Birdie Be Gone (Hamilton) 6.00 3.20 2.80

4 • Dusty Ford (Canchari) 3.60 2.60

2 • Added Diamonds (Valenzuela) 4.80

Time: 1:12.76. Exacta: 5-4, $10.00. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $32.35. Superfecta: 5-4-2-6, $42.82. Pick 3: 3/4/5-6-5, $15.50. Pick 4: 1/3/5/6-3/4/5-6-5, $29.70. Daily Double: 6-5, $7.20.

5 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,615.

1 • Gemstone Gal (L. Fuentes) 7.40 4.60 3.00

4 • Lady Astrid (Harr) 7.00 3.60

6 • Come on Sweet Pea (Quinonez) 2.40

Time: 1:40.10. Exacta: 1-4, $19.90. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $24.35. Superfecta: 1-4-6-7, $48.48. Pick 3: 6-5-1, $21.60. Daily Double: 5-1, $19.40.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $34,100.

1 • Lady Hideaway (Eikleberry) 5.60 3.40 2.40

7 • Apple Dapple (Canchari) 7.60 2.40

3 • Firstmate (Wade) 2.80

Time: 1:29.27. Scratched: Baroness Vontrappe. Exacta: 1-7, $14.60. Trifecta: 1-7-3, $22.60. Superfecta: 1-7-3-5, $18.67. Pick 3: 5-1-1/6, $33.95. Daily Double: 1-1, $17.80.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

2 • Thick Haze (L. Fuentes) 6.20 3.60 2.40

3 • Hold the Spice (Butler) 3.80 2.40

6 • Ima Harley Too (Juarez Jr.) 2.40

Time: 1:30.39. Exacta: 2-3, $11.40. Trifecta: 2-3-6, $13.85. Superfecta: 2-3-6-1, $42.36. Pick 3: 1-1/6-2, $27.10. Daily Double: 1-2, $12.60.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,670.

3 • So Alive (Canchari) 4.40 2.80 2.40

5 • Minnesota Lucky (Quinonez) 2.60 2.40

6 • Irish Major (Hernandez) 3.60

Time: 1:38.74. Scratched: Jerrys Pridenjoy. Exacta: 3-5, $5.30. Trifecta: 3-5-6, $15.80. Superfecta: 3-5-6-2, $4.75. Pick 3: 1/6-2-1/3, $15.30. Pick 4: 1-1/6-2-1/3, $92.90. Pick 5: 5-1-1/6-2-1/3, $585.70. Pick 6: 6-5-1-1/6-2-1/3, $1,648.80. Daily Double: 2-3, $11.00. Daily Double: 2-1, $3.30.

9 330 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

4 • The Minnesota Moon (Escobedo) 2.60 2.20 2.10

3 • Trippin Guns (Frink) 8.60 4.00

5 • Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Estrada) 4.60

Time: 0:17.45. Scratched: Capos Girl. Exacta: 4-3, $9.30. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $23.20. Superfecta: 4-3-5-8, $13.24. Pick 3: 2-1/3-2/4/6, $9.10. Daily Double: 3-4, $6.30. Daily Double: 3-6, $2.40.

10 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

2 • Relentless Anvil (Pinon) 4.00 2.40 2.20

3 • Five Bar Fantasy (Harr) 4.60 3.20

4 • Vf Candy Kisses (Goodwin) 3.40

Time: 0:13.89. Exacta: 2-3, $6.40. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $14.45. Superfecta: 2-3-4-5, $8.16. Pick 3: 1/3-2/4/6-2, $6.15. Daily Double: 4-2, $3.50.

Live handle: $109,265. Total handle: $1,114,169.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 145-422 (.344). Lock of the day: 25-43 (.581).