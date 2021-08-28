Enhanced Severe Risk PM Saturday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms PM Saturday in orange, which includes the Twin Cities. This is a level 3 out of 5 on the severe scale, where large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The biggest concern will be damaging winds as the line of storms develops.

Simulated Radar on Saturday

Here is the simulated radar from AM Saturday to AM Sunday, which shows a line of storms developing later in the day. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be strong to severe with locally

Precipitation Potential Through Monday

We're not quite done with the heavy rainfall potential. In fact, another round of showers & storms will move in late Saturday with some 1" to 2" amounts. Some spots could pick up more, but the bulk appears to fall from SW Minnesota to western Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities.

Hurricane Ida

The IR Satellite from Friday evening showed newly developed Hurricane Ida centered over western Cuba with sustained winds of 80mph as 7pm. Hurricane Ida will become a very big deal over the weekend as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Latest forecasts have Ida becoming a major hurricane by Saturday and could potentially reach category 4 strength by Sunday before landfall.

Tracking Ida

According to NOAA's NHC, Ida will quickly intensify through the weekend and could reach major category 3 status by Saturday with winds nearing 120mph. Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, winds could reach category 4 status and increase to near 140mph before landfall late Sunday. This is shaping up to be an extremely dangerous storm with life-threatening rainfall, storm surge, inland flooding and strong winds.

Hurricane Watches & Warnings

A number of Tropical Alerts have been issued along the Gulf Coast in advance of Ida. Here are some of the Key Messages from NOAA's NHC regarding Ida:

Storm Surge Concerns

One of the biggest concerns with Ida will be the life-threatening storm surge. A storm surge of 10ft to 15ft could be possible on the southeast side of the Louisiana Coast. Again, this will be a dangerous storm with life-threatening impacts in terms of highs winds, storm surge and inland flooding.

Heavy Rains From Ida

Another big concerns will be heavy rainfall with some spots seeing as much as 10" to near 20" in southeastern Louisiana. Heavy rainfall and flooding could cause life-threatening situations as well. Do not take this storm lightly.

Greenwood Fire in Northern Minnesota

The Greenwood Fire in Northeastern Minnesota started on August 15th by lightning and has burned nearly 26,000 acres in the Superior National Forest. Nearly 500 people are working on battling the blaze on the ground and by air. Due to wildfire concerns in NE Minnesota, permits into the BWCA have NOT been allowed. Cooler temps and increased rain chances have helped with fire fighting efforts as of late.

See more information from Inciweb HERE:

Drought Persists In Minnesota

Despite recent rains, much of Minnesota is in a drought with Exceptional Drought across parts of of Minnesota from near International Falls to Upper & Lower Red Lake and near Fargo, ND. This is where precipitation deficits are near -7.00" to -8.50" below average since January 1st

Precipitation From Average (January 1st - August 26th)

Here are the precipitation deficits since January 1st, which show readings that are several inches below average. Some of the biggest deficits are nearly more than 7" to 8" below average, where extreme and exceptional drought conditions are in place. However, Thanks to heavy rainfall near the Twin Cities, precipitation deficits have been cut down to less than -4.00".

Precipitation So Far This Month (August 1st - 26th)

Here's how much rain has fallen across the region so far this month (through the 25th). Note that many locations across the southern half of the state have seen several inches of rain, which is great news! Interestingly, the Twin Cities has now seen more than 6" of rain, which is the 12th wettest start to August in history. Eau Claire, WI has seen 8.87" of rain this month, which is the 3rd wettest start to August in history. Wausau, WI has seen 8.15" of rain, which is the 5th wettest start to August on record.

Weather Outlook Ahead

Here's the weather outlook as we head into the weekend, which looks somewhat unsettled, especially late Saturday into Saturday night. Widespread showers and storms are expected, some of which could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall. There may be a few lingering showers early Sunday, but Sunday will be the cooler, drier day of the weekend.

Saturday Weather Outlook

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Saturday, August 28th will be unsettled with scattered showers and storms likely later in the day. Some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Minneapolis Meteograms

The meteograms for Minneapolis on Saturday shows temps warming from near 70F in the morning to the mid 80s by the afternoon. It will be quite humid with dewpoint readings near 70F, which will make it feel more like 90F. Southerly winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts approaching 20mph. The best chance for showers and storms will develop later in the afternoon and through the evening hours.

Regional Weather Outlook for Saturday

The weather outlook across the region on Saturday shows temps running at or slightly above average for late August. Folks in the southern half of the state will warm into the 80s, while folks in the northern half of the state will warm into the 70s. The first part of the day will be dry with some sunshine, but scattered showers and storms are expected late in the day.

Extended Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for Minneapolis shows near average temps over the next several days with highs warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. However, Saturday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid 80s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. However, for the first time in a while, there are several days over the next 5 to 10 days that could have rain.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temps across the northern tier of the nation with warmer than average temps across the southern tier of the nation.

Thunderstorms May Turn Severe Later Today

By Paul Douglas

Friday morning I opened up the bedroom window to listen to the sound of the rain. A soaking, window-rattling rains, complete with photo-flashes of lightning and a dramatic concerto of thunder. Just like I remember spring. For a few fleeting minutes I imagined a torrent washing away the virus, division and a treadmill of conflicts. Nature can both heal and destroy.

2-4 inches of rain has knocked the wind out of the drought, which is still with us, but diminished. We are roughly halfway toward recovering the water that went missing much of the summer.

Another half inch of rain may fall today, and an "enhanced risk" of severe storms implies large hail and damaging winds. Yes, the pattern resembles Memorial Day, not Labor Day.

While we grapple with fires, floods and boisterous thunderstorms, Louisiana is bracing for Hurricane Ida, scheduled to strike late Sunday, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans as a Category 3 storm, killing nearly 2000, leaving behind $125 billion in damage.

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY:T-storms, some severe. Winds: S 10-15. High: 86.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers & storms. Winds: N 5-10. Low: 66.

SUNDAY:Partly sunny and dry. Winds: W 10-15. High: 79.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine, quiet. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 61. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Early shower, then some sun. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sticky sun with late T-storms. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 64. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Few showers and T-storms. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 66. High: 81.

FRIDAY: Leftover shower, partial sunshine. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 79.

This Day in Weather History

August 28th

1989: Baseball-sized hail pummels Pequot Lakes.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 28th

Average High: 78F(Record: 94F set in 1955)

Average Low: 60F (Record: 42Fset in 1934)

Record Rainfall: 1.11" set in 1950

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 13th

Sunrise: 6:30am

Sunset: 7:57pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13hours & 26minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 2 minute & 58 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~2 Hour & 11 Minutes

Moon Phase for August 27th at Midnight

1.0 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Farthest quarter moon - The most distant quarter moon of the year falls on August 30, 2021. That's because this quarter moon more closely aligns withlunar apogee– the moon's farthest point from Earth in its monthly orbit – than does any other quarter moon in 2021."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Dixie Fire in Northern California

The #DixieFire is the 2nd largest fire in California's history burning nearly 750,000 acres as of August 27th. The fire is only 46% contained and has burned several structures. The largest wildfires in the state's history was the August Complex from 2020, which burned more than 1 million acres.

See more from Inciweb HERE:

National High Temps Saturday

The weather outlook on Saturday shows well above average temp from the Southwest to the Midwest. Scattered showers and storms will be found in the Midwest, some of which will be strong to severe with locally heavy rains.

National Weather Outlook

The national weather outlook through the weekend shows unsettled weather across the Midwest with strong to severe storms and heavy rains. Meanwhile, another big story will be Hurricane Ida drifting closer to the Gulf Coast through the weekend. Hurricane Ida could become a category 4 storm before landfall along the Louisiana coast PM Sunday with life-threatening weather impacts.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across in the Lower Mississippi Valley as Hurricane Ida blows through. Up to 10" of rain or more can't be ruled out, which could cause significant flooding. Meanwhile, areas of heavy rainfall will be possible through the weekend across the Upper Midwest. Also note the heavier monsoon moisture in the Desert Southwest over the coming days.

Climate Stories

"High in the Colorado Rockies, scientists launch search for causes of western water woes"

"In a historic first, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation earlier this month declared a water shortage on the Colorado River, triggering emergency measures that will require farmers in Arizona to cut their use of irrigation water by 20% next year. The immediate cause of the declaration is record low water levels in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir fed by the river. But scientists say the crisis has been years in the making—and could soon get worse. For reasons they don't completely understand, but that are related to the West's changing climate, snow that falls in the Rocky Mountains—the source of about 80% of the Colorado—has been providing the river with less and less water. "This is an existential water crisis for the Southwest," says Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Next week, researchers will begin an innovative campaign tobetter understand the fundamental processes—from the behavior of tiny particles that become snowflakes to weather patterns that influence how snow vanishes into thin air—that determine how mountain precipitation becomes surface water for 40 million people. "What gets us going in the morning is the large number of people that really rely on this resource," says atmospheric scientist Daniel Feldman of the Department of Energy's (DOE's) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), who leads the effort."

See more from Scientific Mag HERE:

"Greek Scientists Want to Name Heat Waves Like Hurricanes"

"The move could help draw attention to the dangers posed by extreme temperatures, one of the hallmarks of the climate crisis. Greece has suffered through asummer of hellish heat. Now, experts want to give heat waves names and rankings like the ones assigned to hurricanes and tropical storms. Heat is often called a "silent killer" because while it doesn't cause the same visible destruction that storms, tornadoes, or fires do, it is one of thedeadliest forms of extreme weatherin the world. "Unlike other adverse weather events, you can't see extreme heat," Kostas Lagouvardos, research director at the National Observatory of Athens, told theGuardian's sister newspaper the Observer. He said policymakers and the public need to be aware of the quiet dangers heat poses, and that naming heat waves could be a way to do just that. "We believe people will be more prepared to face an upcoming weather event when the event has a name," he said. "They'll become more aware of the possible problems it could cause to their lives and to their properties."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:

"This Hauntingly Beautiful Image Shows Greenland's Massive Melt"

"A new satellite image captured over the southwestern part of Greenland shows the damage last week's heat wave did to the ice sheet. The image above is beautiful, but looks can be deceptive. It shows there's way too much ice is melting in Greenland, and we should all be concerned. The tranquil, surreal scene was captured by a European Space Agency satellite over the weekend. It shows meltwater swirling over the ice cap in the southwestern part of the country. But while everything looks calm, the image is a sign of a future that's anything but. The melting on the ice cap was triggered by an Arctic heat wave—the region's second major one of the summer. It brought temperatures in some areas to 32 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) warmer than the seasonal average, and also causedraindrops to fallat the National Science Foundation's Summit Station, a weather observatory roughly 2 miles (3 kilometers) above sea level, for the first time in recorded history. The ice melt extent peaked at 337,000 square miles (872,000 square kilometers) on Sunday,accordingto the National Snow and Ice Data Center. That's an area of about half of the ginormous sheet. That's major, especiallyso latein the season. But this meltdown was actually slightly smaller than the big melt event thathappened in late July, which spread across 340,000 square miles (880,595 square kilometers).Due to this year's heat, the Greenland ice sheet reached its highest maximum daily melting rate recorded since 1950, losing seven times more ice than normal,according to an analysisby University of Liège climate scientists."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter@TNelsonWX