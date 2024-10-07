Showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh starts after nearly 90-minute weather delay

PITTSBURGH — The Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys has started following a lengthy weather delay.
By The Associated Press
The original scheduled start time of 8:20 p.m. was pushed back nearly 90 minutes when a line of thunderstorms made their way through downtown Pittsburgh shortly before the opening kickoff.
The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.
With plenty of lightning around Acrisure Stadium, fans retreated to the concourse during the hour-long downpour.
The teams returned to the field around 9:25 p.m. to go through a brief warm-up period and the game began with Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell's kickoff at 9:45 p.m..
