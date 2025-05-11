‘Thunderbolts' and ‘Sinners' top box office charts once more

Marvel's ''Thunderbolts'' and Ryan Coogler's ''Sinners'' dominated the North American box office charts again this weekend.
Now in their second and fourth weekends respectively, the two films had some new competition, including a horror movie, a Kerry Washington action pic, a Josh Hartnett airplane thriller, and a Shakespeare-inspired musical. None of the additions made a significant impact.
''Thunderbolts'' took first place, with $33.1 million from theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday. That's down 55% from its opening. Internationally, it added $34 million, bringing its global total to $272.2 million. In just two weekends, the Walt Disney Co. release is already the fourth biggest of the year, globally and domestically.
The movie is also faring better than the previous Marvel movie, ''Captain America: Brave New World,'' which took a big 68% dive in its second weekend. The key difference was reviews, which don't always dictate the fate of superhero movies, but good word of mouth has helped ''Thunderbolts.''
''The holding power of this film harkens back to the heyday of Marvel,'' said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. ''The currency of the long-term playability is more important than the sheer opening weekends.''
The studio also has another big movie coming later this summer in ''The Fantastic Four: First Steps.''
''Sinners,'' meanwhile, crossed the $200 million mark in North American ticket sales this weekend, which is especially notable for an original R-rated movie. It added $21.1 million domestically, and $6.6 million internationally, bringing its global total to $283.3 million. Next weekend, it's also returning to 70mm IMAX screens ''by popular demand,'' IMAX said.
Warner Bros.' other juggernaut, ''A Minecraft Movie,'' has made $409 million domestically and $909.6 million globally in its six weekends in theaters. It added just under $8 million to take third place this weekend, followed by ''The Accountant 2'' in fourth with $6.1 million.