Tracking CBs on WSR-88D Doppler? ECMWF, AWIPS, now derecho? Meteorologists LOVE to toss around funky terms. The derecho that blasted Iowa with 115 mph wind gusts Monday tracked 750 miles, from North Dakota to Indiana. This sprawling boomerang-shaped line of fast moving storms produced extensive straight-line wind damage, comparable to an EF-1 tornado.

Derechos are rare, but climatology from SPC (sorry, the Storm Prediction Center) suggests parts of central Minnesota see a derecho every year. Hurricane-force winds, but only lasting for 30 to to 45 minutes. Yikes.

Our two-day ration of quiet, comfortable sunshine is drawing to a close. A stray T-storm is possible today and tonight; more numerous storms sloshing around the state Friday. A northwest breeze should start to dry us out Saturday, but a stray shower can't be ruled out, especially east of MSP. Humidity levels drop on Sunday, with comfortable 70s next week.

What is a Derecho? Dr. Marshall Shepherd has a good explainer at Forbes; here's an excerpt: "...NOAA defines a derecho as, “(pronounced similar to "deh-REY-cho" in English, or pronounced phonetically as "") a widespread, long-lived wind storm.” They are typically associated with organized bands of rapidly moving thunderstorms or rainstorms like squall lines, bow echoes, and quasi-linear convective systems. All of these systems are classified as mesoscale convective systems (for example, the MCS mentioned above). NOAA has a very informative website that goes into the origin of derechos. According to NOAA’s website, “Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to that of a tornado, the damage typically occurs in one direction along a relatively straight path...”

Map credit : "Where derechos are likely to occur". NOAA SPC website - Dennis Cain.

Thunder Threat Increasing Again. Future radar above shows a few scattered T-storms in the area from later today into Thursday, with the greatest potential for some 1"+ rains south and west of the Twin Cities.

80s Into Saturday, Then Cooling Off. ECMWF model data suggests another whiff of fall the first half of next week. MSP Meteogram: WeatherBell.

Late August: Moderately Warm. The epicenter of heat remains over the Southwest and Great Plains, with a growing chance of a few 90s as we approach Labor Day, but 80s should be the rule overall.

Metro Area Hail Storms: August 9-10, 2020. The Minnesota DNR has details on Sunday night's wild storms: "...The second wave of storms eventually moved into areas affected by the first wave, producing more large hail, along with winds of 50-60 mph. The Twin Cities International Airport recorded a wind gust of 61 mph; Flying Cloud recorded a gust to 59 mph. Even areas not hit directly by the strongest storms experienced vivid, often continuous lightning. Many observers noted a "roaring" sound caused by the unending thunder. The storms formed in a very unstable environment, likely along corridors that had been disturbed by rain and thunderstorms earlier in the day. These corridors allowed strong thunderstorms to regenerate and affect many of the same areas multiple times. Buffalo in Wright County received golf ball-sized hail three separate times. Chanhassen had nearly non-stop activity from 7:45 to 10 PM, and again between 1 and 330 AM. The repeat activity resulted in rainfall of 2-3 inches in Wright, Hennepin, and Carver Counties, with observers near Chaska, Chanhassen, and Eden Prairie reporting 4-5 inches of rain. The National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen led the pack with an official total of 5.53 inches..."

What's the Deal with Hail and Edible Items? Helpful grapic above courtesy of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota office of the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Isaias Expected to Cost Insurers $4 Billion in U.S. Bloomberg has an update: "Hurricane Isaias, which left millions without power in the Northeast, is expected to cost insurance companies about $4 billion in the U.S., according to risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. The storm also caused about $200 million of insured losses in the Caribbean, the company said in a report Monday. Those figures include wind and storm surge damage covered by the insurance industry, but doesn’t include National Flood Insurance Program losses. Isaias brought the highest wind speeds since Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and resulted in low levels of wind damage in more than a dozen states, according to Karen Clark..."

File image of "Isaias" courtesy of NOAA and AerisWeather.

New Sensors Record 440-Mile Megaflash. Didn't see this coming. Like peeling an infinite onion, we keep discovering new things about Earth's atmosphere. Fascinating and humbling at the same time. The Guardian reports: "The World Meteorological Office has confirmed new records for the length and duration of lightning, doubling the previous records. The so-called megaflashes were identified with the help of new satellite observation systems. The results were published in American Geophysical Union’s Geophysical Research Letters. The distance record was taken by a flash of more than 440 miles (709km) seen over in southern Brazil in 2019, greater than the distance between London and Glasgow. The duration record went to a 2019 flash over Argentina lasting more than 16 seconds..."

File image : NASA.

Virginia Meteorologist Refuses to Apologize Interrupting NBA Game with Tornado Warning. I feel your pain. Here's an excerpt from . I feel your pain. Here's an excerpt from Newsweek : "...Whenever there is a tornado warning, lives are at risk," Flickinger continued. "That's why when we go on TV and stay on over programming and commercials. You never know when someone new is tuning in looking for critical information to protect themselves and their families. We take this responsibility very seriously, and if we had a chance to do it all over again, we would." Footage from Flickinger's non-apology broadcast started making the rounds online on Monday, and people appeared to be a lot more understanding of his motives. "This is amazing. It is sad that people apparently need constant reminders that a bit of inconvenience is worth saving lives..." one person wrote on Twitter..."

Electric Garbage Trucks? Why Not. Corp. Inc., with the announcement coming less than a week after analysts complained about a lack of clarity on the business plan and order bank. The electric-vehicle company has for several years touted robust interest in the electric and fuel-cell trucks it plans to mass produce and sell. Last week, Nikola published its first earnings report since going public in June, losing $86 million while pulling in essentially no revenue..." The Wall Street Journal reports on an order for 2,500 electric garbage trucks: " Nikola said Monday it secured an order for 2,500 electric garbage trucks from refuse giant Republic Services with the announcement coming less than a week after analysts complained about a lack of clarity on the business plan and order bank. The electric-vehicle company has for several years touted robust interest in the electric and fuel-cell trucks it plans to mass produce and sell. Last week, Nikola published its first earnings report since going public in June, losing $86 million while pulling in essentially no revenue..."

"Zombie Cicadas" Under the Influence of a Mind-Controlling Fungus Have Returned to West Virginia. Of course they have. CNN.com explains: "As if the world today isn't strange enough, researchers have discovered a new population of cicadas that are being brutally infected by a parasitic fungus that controls their mind and forces them to infect other insects. These insects, dubbed "zombie cicadas," are under the influence of Massospora, a psychedelic fungus which contains chemicals such as those found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to a new study published by PLOS Pathogens. First Massospora spores eat away at the cicada's genitals, butt, and abdomen. They are then replaced with fungal spores used to transmit the fungus to other cicadas..."

84 F. high temperature in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

81 F. average high on August 10.

81 F. maximum temperature on August 10, 2019, back when the world was simpler.

August 11, 2000: Record-setting dew points develop in Minnesota. The Twin Cities have a dew point of 76, with a rare dew point of 80 at Faribault.

August 11, 1821: An eight-day heat wave ends at Ft. Snelling. Temperatures were in the 90's each day.

Sun Dog photo courtesy of Jeanne Murphy and family, in Montevideo.

Climate Stories...

Worst-Case Scenario for Global Warming Tracks Closely With Actual Emissions. Unless we make a BIG mid-course correction in the very near future, according to new research summarized at InsideClimate News: "...The worst-case pathway (RCP 8.5) would result in warming of more than 8 degrees Fahrenheit (4.3 Celsius) by 2100, probably killing nearly all the world's reefs and definitely pushing vast areas of polar ice sheets to melt, raising sea level by as much as 3 feet by 2100. Even though it's unlikely that coal burning will increase as envisioned in the worst-case pathway, cumulative greenhouse gas concentrations are still racing upward toward a level that will cause extremely dangerous heating, said Phil Duffy, who co-authored the paper with two other scientists at the Woods Hole Research Center."For near-term time horizons, we think it's actually the best choice because it matches cumulative emissions..."

The Global Coffee Crisis is Coming. Please, not the coffee. Maybe when we can't get our caffeine fix people will wake up to what's really going on. Vox reports: "Nearly 500 billion cups of coffee are consumed every year, making it easily one of the most popular goods in the world. It’s cultivated in dozens of countries by nearly 25 million farmers who depend on it to make a living. But coffee is becoming harder to grow. It’s a notoriously picky plant that requires very specific conditions to grow. And as climate change warms the planet, the places that can sustain the plant are shrinking. A recent study estimates that by 2050, the amount of land that can sustain coffee will have fallen by 50 percent..."

Stronger Rains in Warmer Climate Could Lessen Heat Damage to Crops, Says Study. Here's an overview of new research at Science Daily: "Intensified rainstorms predicted for many parts of the United States as a result of warming climate may have a modest silver lining: they could more efficiently water some major crops, and this would at least partially offset the far larger projected yield declines caused by the rising heat itself. The conclusion, which goes against some accepted wisdom, is contained in a new study published this week in the journal Nature Climate Change..."

Photo credit : Rob Koch.

Climate Scientists Feel Your Pain, Dr. Fauci. Here's the intro to a Newsweek Op-Ed from friend and climate scientist Michael Mann: "Those of us on the front lines of the climate wars know how it feels. For decades, we've been under assault by politicians and fossil fuel attack dogs because of the inconvenient nature of our science—science that demonstrates the reality of climate change. I have received death threats, and endured a multitude of attacks from conservative media outlets, Republican congressmen and attorneys general, all because of the "Hockey Stick" graph my co-authors and I published more than two decades ago. The Hockey Stick demonstrated the devastating effect burning fossil fuels has on our planet—and therefore threatened those profiting off them. So they sought to discredit my science and me personally, while orchestrating a campaign of vilification against climate scientists like me..."

Disease Experts Are Now Getting the Climate Science Treatment. Meteorologist Dan Satterfield reports at AGU Blogosphere.

Why Climate Change is About to Make Your Bad Commute Worse. It's all about infrastructure, according to a story at The Washington Post (paywall): "...In fact, weather already causes approximately 15 percent of congestion, according to the Federal Highway Administration. And with climate change escalating — scientists expect extreme weather events such as heat waves, snow storms, hurricanes and floods to increase in both frequency and intensity — gridlock will only grow. That is, unless governments change the way they plan, design and manage climate-sensitive infrastructure. “We need to fundamentally reassess what our systems need to be able to deliver, and under what conditions,” said Mikhail Chester, associate professor of civil, environmental and sustainable engineering at Arizona State University and co-leader of the Urban Resilience to Extremes Sustainability Research Network..."

Five Years After Speaking Out on Climate Change, Pope Francis Sounds an Urgent Alarm. Here's an excerpt from a post at InsideClimate News: "...Yale University scholar Mary Evelyn Tucker, co-director of the Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology, described the pope's commitment on climate as "unprecedented," and said it represents a "structural change" in how the world is confronting climate change and other environmental issues, such as pollution. Science and policy have led the response to environmental concerns for decades, she said, but the pope has interjected a moral force linking people with their environment. "It's not just social justice issues, and not just environmental issues," Tucker said. "It's the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor, all coming together in various movements. The encyclical names this 'integral ecology'..."

Does BP's Conversion Signal the End of Big Oil? CNN.com has an analysis: "The plunge in oil demand caused by the pandemic won't fix the climate crisis. But it could force the oil industry to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels as executives try to carve out a future in clean energy. What's happening: UBS analysts estimate that earnings in the sector were down 172% on average last quarter compared to the same period a year ago. That puts pressure on producers to make big strategy moves that companies have long resisted. See here: BP (BP) said last week that it would slash oil and gas production and pour billions of dollars into clean energy, speeding up a transition it teased earlier this year..."

