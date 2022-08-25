Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is undergoing tests for a possible right foot injury suffered in a pro-am game Saturday in Seattle, a team spokesperson told ESPN.
Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NBA draft and a former Minnehaha Academy star, suffered the injury early in the CrawsOver Pro-Am event while defending LeBron James on a fast break. The game was cancelled in the second quarter because the humid day in Seattle combined with a full crowd caused wet spots and condensation on the court.
