Thunder, Pacers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5.5; over/under is 228.5
NBA FINALS: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a 1-1 series tie in the NBA Finals. The Thunder defeated the Pacers 123-107 in the last meeting on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, and Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 17.
The Pacers have gone 29-12 in home games. Indiana is third in the NBA with 29.2 assists per game. Haliburton leads the Pacers averaging 9.2.
The Thunder are 32-8 on the road. Oklahoma City has a 54-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Pacers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder allow. The Thunder are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 47.4% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.