Thunder, Pacers set for winner-take-all game 7 in NBA Finals

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 215
NBA FINALS: Series tied 3-3
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the NBA Finals. The Pacers defeated the Thunder 108-91 in the last matchup on Friday. Obi Toppin led the Pacers with 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21.
The Thunder are 36-6 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the league averaging 14.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from downtown. Isaiah Joe leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.
The Pacers have gone 21-20 away from home. Indiana has a 22-15 record against opponents over .500.
The Thunder are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up.