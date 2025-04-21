Thunder, Pacers and Timberwolves look to stay focused after lopsided playoff-opening wins

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves will try to avoid complacency when they return to action on Tuesday after dominating their first-round playoff series openers.
The Thunder, the top seed in the Western Conference, rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 on Sunday. It was the fifth-largest postseason victory margin in NBA history and a record for a Game 1.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the goal for Monday's practice was to bring everything down a few notches.
''A good neutral day,'' Daigneault said. ''That's what you want to have the day after the game. Games are emotional one way or the other, and you want to come in and get to neutral pretty quickly and just dig into the the facts of the game, dig into the plays, dig into the fundamentals.''
Memphis also is trying not to make too big a deal about the first game.
''The outcome shouldn't play any part in our preparation for the next game," interim Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said. ''It's always, you take the the hours you are afforded and you make the best out of those. So our goal is to win this one here (on Tuesday). I think there's the old saying that the playoff series doesn't start before there's a road win. You're expected to defend your home court. We will be better in the next game.''
Minnesota defeated the Lakers 117-95 on Saturday and seized homecourt advantage in their Western Conference series. Though Luka Doncic scored 37 points for third-seeded Los Angeles, the Timberwolves slowed LeBron James and Austin Reaves.
Indiana, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, rolled past No. 5 seed Milwaukee 117-98 on Saturday. The Pacers led 69-43 at halftime and cruised from there.