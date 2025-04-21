Thunder, Pacers and Timberwolves look to stay focused after lopsided playoff-opening wins

What to Know: Though Lillard is likely to be limited if he plays, it would be worth watching whether his presence would help Milwaukee turn things around after the embarrassing 19-point loss in Game 1. Lillard's presence is needed for a team that went 9-for-37 from 3-point range in the opener. He averaged 31.3 points per game in last year's first-round playoff series against Indiana. Perhaps that's why Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who is planning for Lillard's return, acknowledged Saturday that Game 2 will be ''monumentally'' tougher than Game 1. Still, the Pacers are a perfect 7-0 in postseason home games when All-Star Tyrese Haliburton plays, and Indiana has won four of its last five playoff games against Milwaukee.