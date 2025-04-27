Thunder get time to rest after sweeping Grizzlies to become first team to reach 2nd round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the first team to move on to the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder get some time off.
Rest for the best.
Oklahoma City, which finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 68-14, closed out a four-game sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday with a 117-115 victory. The Thunder, who have won eight straight dating to the regular season, await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets series that is tied 2-2.
The Thunder weren't sure if the break will serve as a benefit.
''Honestly, it could work both ways against us,'' forward Jalen Williams said. ''It could add a little rust, or it can add a little freshness. I think trying to find a balance between those two is going to be important, however long it is that we have to wait until this next series.''
Oklahoma City dominated the first two games at home and then faced a tougher challenge on the road. After winning Game 1 by 51 points and capturing Game 2 by 19, the Thunder had to overcome a 29-point deficit in Game 3 before holding off a late Memphis rally in Game 4.
''These last two have been good for us,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. ''On a playoff stage with playoff pressure.''
One aspect of the Oklahoma City play that improved, particularly in Saturday's Game 4, was the play of guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After leading the league in scoring during the regular season at 32.7 points a game, he struggled — by his standards — in the first two games. He averaged 21 points in the first two and was a combined 14 of 42 from the field.