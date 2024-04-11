Milwaukee Bucks (49-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (55-25, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Thunder take on Milwaukee.

The Thunder have gone 31-8 in home games. Oklahoma City is seventh in the NBA with 52.2 points in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 14.4.

The Bucks are 18-20 in road games. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 7.0.

The Thunder score 119.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 116.3 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 6.4 more points per game (119.5) than the Thunder give up to opponents (113.1).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 118-93 on March 24. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to help lead the Bucks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 53.9% and averaging 30.2 points for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lillard is scoring 24.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 48.0 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Luguentz Dort: out (rest).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Khris Middleton: out (ankle), MarJon Beauchamp: out (ankle), Jaylin Galloway: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.