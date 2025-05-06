Thunder, Celtics look to bounce back after series-opening losses to Knicks, Nuggets

The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder looked very much like the dominant teams they were during the regular season in securing lopsided first-round playoff series wins.
Suddenly, both teams are facing their first dose of adversity this postseason following Game 1 losses to open Round 2.
The Celtics missed an NBA playoff-record 45 of their 60 3-pointers and blew a 20-point lead in a 108-105 overtime loss to the New York Knicks.
Meanwhile, the West's top-seeded Thunder will look to recover after surrendering a 42-point scoring night to Nikola Jokic and 3-pointer to Aaron Gordon in the closing seconds of their 121-119 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
"This isn't the first time we've handled adversity," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Tuesday. "This isn't the first time we've handled adversity in the playoffs. The team has made a great habit of that. We have to continue to do that.''
For Boston, it was a stunning result for a team that was 4-0 against its longtime rival during the regular season.
Most glaring was the Celtics' performance from beyond the arc in clutch time during Game 1 against the Knicks.
In the clutch, defined as the final five minutes of fourth quarter or overtime when the scoring margin is five points or less, the Celtics were just 1-for-8 from 3.