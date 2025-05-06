Thunder, Celtics look to bounce back after series-opening losses to Knicks, Nuggets

What to Know: It'll be Game 2 of the matchup between Denver's Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, two of the three MVP finalists. Denver rallied from a double-digit deficit in the last five minutes of Game 1 to win 121-119 and handed the Thunder their first loss since April 6. Jokic went off for 42 points and 22 rebounds in the victory. The Nuggets outrebounded Oklahoma City 63-43 and scored 27 second-chance points while getting Oklahoma City big men Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren into foul trouble. Jokic committed five fouls in the opener, and he often initiated contact while using his experience to avoid fouling out. He received a flagrant-1 for elbowing Lu Dort in the head in the fourth quarter. A key to the series going forward might be how physical a style the 7-foot, 284-pound Jokic is allowed to play. Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Game 1, but didn't get the usual help from his teammates. Oklahoma City's second All-Star, Jalen Williams, went 5 for 20 and scored 16 points in the opener. He rarely strings bad games together.