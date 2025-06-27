Sports

Thumping win by Italy over Namibia marred by injuries to Riccioni, Marin

Italy warmed up for its two rugby tests against world champion South Africa by thrashing Namibia 73-6 on Friday.

June 27, 2025 at 4:48PM

WINDHOEK, Namibia — Italy warmed up for its two rugby tests against world champion South Africa by thrashing Namibia 73-6 on Friday.

The margin was Italy's biggest in a test away from home, eclipsing the 61-point difference against Portugal in 1996.

Fullback Jacopo Trulla scored three of Italy's 11 tries.

The victory was marred by injuries to tighthead prop Marco Riccioni and inside center Leonardo Marin. Riccioni was taken off on a stretcher after the first maul, which was collapsed and led to a penalty try. Marin appeared to suffer a shin injury.

Italy next meet the Springboks in Pretoria on July 5.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

