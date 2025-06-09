Through 2 Finals games, it's clear that the moment isn't too big for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The moment is clearly not too big for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
These are his first NBA Finals. It's hard to remember that sometimes. The Oklahoma City Thunder star — and NBA MVP — just had a pair of debut finals games like nobody in league history, with a combined 72 points in his first two appearances in the title series.
That's a record. The previous mark for someone in his first two finals games: 71 by Philadelphia's Allen Iverson in 2001.
''I'm being myself,'' Gilgeous-Alexander said. ''I don't think I tried to reinvent the wheel or step up to the plate with a different mindset. Just try to attack the game the right way. I think I've done a pretty good job of that so far.''
His next attack chance isn't until Wednesday night, when the series — the Thunder and Indiana Pacers are now tied at a game apiece — shifts to Indianapolis for Game 3.
He had 38 points in the Game 1 loss to the Pacers, 34 points in Sunday's Game 2 win. Gilgeous-Alexander has more points in the first two games than any other two players in the series — not just Thunder players, any two players — do combined.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault isn't taking the greatness of the MVP for granted. He's just come to expect it by now.
''Yeah, unsurprising at this point,'' Daigneault said. ''It's just kind of what he does. He just continues to progress and improve and rise to every occasion that he puts himself in and that we put ourselves in. I thought his floor game (in Game 2) was really, really in a great rhythm. I thought everyone played better individually, and I thought we played better collectively. I think that was a by-product.''