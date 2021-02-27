The Hennepin County medical examiner on Saturday identified the victims of three recent Minneapolis homicides.

Victor Pablo, 29, of Minneapolis, was shot several times Feb. 21 on NE. Lowry Avenue near NE. Grand Street. He died at 3:42 p.m. in the emergency room at HCMC.

Richard Thomas Lee, 66, of Minneapolis, was fatally stabbed just before 4 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 2700 block of S. Aldrich Avenue. Police said at the time that his death occurred during a domestic dispute.

Later Thursday, Mushab Mohamud Ali, 18, of Minneapolis, was shot to death at East Phillips Park.

No arrests have been announced in the deaths.